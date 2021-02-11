Europe SiP Technology Market Company Profile Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2027|Amkor Technology, Inc.; ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.; GS Nanotech; JCET Group Co., Ltd

“SiP Technology Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”.

The Europe SiP technology market is expected to grow from US$ 2,187.5 million in 2019 to US$ 4,164.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The growing trend of the small form factor-based handheld electronic devices is one of the major factors accelerating the growth of the Europe SiP technology market. The technological advancements in electronics forming such as miniaturization influence various markets such as military, aerospace, medical, media, retail and consumer electronics. The devices with small form factor-based packages embed more functionality and are becoming alternative for traditional packaging systems. Personalized healthcare gadgets, thin sized smartphones, compact PCs, and other devices are occupied with SiP technology-based components such as processor, sensors, RF modules, and others. Continuous developments in advanced packaging technology such as 3D IC, 2.5D IC, and others are also driving the market by resolving the technical challenges. The innovation in solutions enhances device performance as smaller space increases connectivity and control. Market players are also taking effort to optimize the SiP technology for better solution formation. 5G networks are developing rapidly across Europe, which is among the other factors expected to fuel the demand for SiP technology in Europe during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Amkor Technology, Inc.; ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.; GS Nanotech; JCET Group Co., Ltd.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Samsung; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited; and Texas Instruments Incorporated

Global SiP Technology Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

