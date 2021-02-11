Connected Device Analytics Market Expanding Massively by 2027 Profiling Leading Players– Cisco Systems, Hitachi, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, PTC

IoT connected devices gather vast amounts of data, and these devices are equal in value to the critical information that they collect. The number of such devices is increasing on account of the steady demand for IoT services in various sectors for different applications. Therefore, the connected device analytics market is allowing companies to create platforms and services that enable them to efficiently manage and analyze real-time information streams from diverse data sources. This enables companies to better optimize, manage, and predict business processes and operations, improve profitability and efficiency, and neutralize threats.

Rising focus on remote monitoring in support of work from the home initiative and growing adoption of smart payment technologies are some of the major factors driving the growth of the connected device analytics market. Moreover, rising internet penetration and adoption of IoT devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the connected devices analytics market.

Key vendors engaged in the Connected Device Analytics market and covered in this report:

1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

2. Hitachi, Ltd.

3. IBM

4. Microsoft

5. Oracle

6. PTC Inc.

7. SAP SE

8. SAS Institute Inc

9. Software AG

10. Teradata

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Connected Device Analytics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Connected Device Analytics market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The research on the Connected Device Analytics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Connected Device Analytics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

