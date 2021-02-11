Paper Core Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth and Top Manufacturers Analysis- Gia Quan Industry Co., Ltd, Huynh De Joint Stock Company, Kunert Group, Paul and Co, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Alcore, Thanh Cong Paper Tube Co., Ltd| Forecast to 2027

Paper Core Market 2021 Research Report gives industry growth, size, share, trends, opportunities and forecast 2027 into their Research database. Paper core is basically the strong cardboard tubes or cylinders utilized as a sturdy base to wind materials mainly for storage or distribution in various industries, such as fabric, electrical, adhesive, paper industries. The paper core can be prepared from thicker or thinner cardboard depending upon the various industrial use. It is widely utilized for winding and rewinding of the products such as aluminum foil packaging, kraft paper, duplex paper, polyester film, textiles, and others.

The paper core market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in industries such as beverage packaging, paper industry, textiles, adhesive tapes, metal industry, construction, and others. High growth, mainly in the beverage industry, shall have a positive impact on market growth as the paper core is widely used for packaging alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Moreover, the paper core manufacturers are shifting their focusing on recyclable paper and sustainable production due to the various government restrictions imposed by the regulatory bodies, including the United States Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Food, and Drug Administration (FDA), and others. However, the availability of smaller & lighter packages and usage of other substitutes in place of the paper core, such as plastic cores, could have a negative impact on the market growth in the near future. Nevertheless, with innovative product offerings, market players can open up new opportunities for this market.

UNITIKA Ltd.

Winpak Ltd.

Toray Plastics Inc.

Amcor Limited

Hyosung Corporation

Kolon Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Cosmo Films Ltd.

The global paper core market is segmented on the basis of application, and thickness. The paper core market on the basis of the application is classified into beverages packaging, paper industry, textiles, adhesive tapes, metal industry, construction, and others. On the basis of thickness, global paper core market is bifurcated into less than 8mm, 8-16mm, 16-20mm, 20mm and above.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Paper Core market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Paper Core market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Paper Core market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Paper Core market in these regions.

