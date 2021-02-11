Rail Greases Market 2021 Industry Share, Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, and Top Manufacturers Analysis- Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total SA, BP Australia Pty Limited, SKF Group, FUCHS, Chevron Corporation, Klüber Lubrication, Sinopec Corp

The rail greases market was valued at US$ 341.37 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 420.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2027. Grease is a solid or semi-solid lubricating oil. It usually comprises mineral oil and thickeners such as calcium-based soap and lithium-based soaps. Greases may also contain additional lubricating particles, such as molybdenum disulfide, graphite, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Different types of greases combine the lubricating properties of oils with added stickiness, which allows the lubricant to adhere to the surfaces better. Grease possesses characteristic feature such as high initial viscosity, which make it frictional. It is popularly used across various industries such as automobile, railway, construction, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and mining. For rails, greases can be used in mechanisms where lubrication is required frequently and where lubricating oil does not stay for long. Grease acts as a sealant to avert ingress of water and incompressible materials. Grease is also being used for maintenance of various rail elements such as railway axles & wheels, bearings & chains, brake elements, interior components, pantographs, and railway track components, as it prevents entry of contaminants or loss of lubricant.

Get Illustrative Sample PDF at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012316/

In 2018, Asia Pacific has dominated the global rail greases market with highest market share and is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The growth of the rail greases market in this region is primarily due to booming economy, rapid urbanization, and growing investment by the government of emerging countries in the development of railway infrastructure. The countries across the region are experimenting with state-of-the-art transport technologies to make urban rail systems more efficient, reliable, and passenger friendly. The Asia Pacific metro systems are progressively moving from semi-automatic to driverless/unmanned train operations. Most of the upcoming systems are introducing the deployment of cutting-edge technological solutions for the comfort and safety of commuters. Hence, the rail greases market is expected to experience rapid growth in the region. Furthermore, numerous government initiatives for digitization in the region’s conventional railway networks will also drive the growth of the rail greases market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the rail greases market is bifurcated into lithium grease, calcium grease, and other grease. In 2018, the lithium grease segment dominated the global rail greases and is expected to grow at fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Lithium grease is multi-purpose type grease with a buttery texture and dropping point above 350°F. Moreover, it can also be used with occasional temperatures up to 300°F. Lithium grease has excellent resistance to water and breakdown or softening. Lithium-based greases are the most commonly used in railway applications due to its higher melting point compared to others. Lithium greases are used in various parts in railways and trains such as curved tooth coupling, cardan shaft, axle boxes, and brake system due to their high pumpability. Regular maintenance activities of different parts used in railway transportation is expected to drive the demand for lithium grease during the forecast period.

.The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Rail Greases market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total SA.

BP Australia Pty Limited

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

SKF Group

FUCHS

Chevron Corporation

Klüber Lubrication

Sinopec Corp

…

The “Global Rail Greases Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Rail Greases market with detailed market segmentation product, application, and geography. The global Rail Greases market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Rail Greases market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Strategic Insights

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell), Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total SA., BP Australia Pty Limited, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), SKF Group, FUCHS, Chevron Corporation, Klüber Lubrication and Sinopec Corp. are among the key players operating in global rail greases market. Companies in this market have been continuously focusing on strategies such as product developments, plant expansions, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their footprint worldwide and fulfill the growing demand of the market.

Global Rail Greases Market – by Type

Lithium Grease

Calcium Grease

Other Grease

Global Rail Greases Market – by Application

Railway Vehicle Elements

Railway Track Elements

Switches and Fish Plates

Curve Rails

Screw and Bolts

Global Rail Greases Market – by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Order a Copy of this report at- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012316/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the record as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and defence. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate Research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:-

The Insight partners

USA +1-646-491-9876

Asia-Pacific +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]

Website- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/