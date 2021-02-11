Solder Materials Market 2021 Size, Share Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Fusion Incorporated, Indium Corporation, Kester, KOKI Company Ltd, Lucas-Milhaupt, Inc, Stannol GmbH & Co. KG, TAMURA , Corporation, Nihon Genma

The solder materials market was valued at US$ 1,477.17million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2030 to reach US$2,255.30million by 2030. Soldering is known as a process in which two or more than two metals are joined together by melting and followed by placing a filler metal, called solder, into the joint. The filler metal used in the process has a lower melting point compared to the adjoining metal. In the past decades, nearly all solders contained lead; however, environmental and health concerns among consumers have increasingly dictated the use of lead-free alloys for electronics and plumbing purposes. Solder is used in electronics, plumbing, construction, and metalwork in flashing to jewelry, medical, and musical instruments. Solder mainly provides reasonably permanent but reversible connections between copper pipes in plumbing systems along with joints in sheet metal objects such as food cans, rain gutters, roof flashing, and automobile radiators. Electronic solder connects electrical wiring to devices and electronic components to printed circuit boards.

The global solder materials market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2030.High demand for soldermaterials along with the consumer shift toward smart electronic products in this region is creating a strong base forsolder materials market. With such a considerable growth, Asia Pacific is going to be the most attractive region for solder materials market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak, whichbegan in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has spread around the globe at a fast pace. As of June 2020, the US, Russia, India, China, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany, are amongthe worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths. According to the WHO figures updated in June 2020, approximately 7,482,952 confirmed cases and 419,497 deaths have been reported globally. The outbreak has affectedeconomies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemicals and materialsis one the world’smajor industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this pandemic.China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries;however, it is also one of the worst–affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adverselyimpacting the manufacturing and sales of various chemical and materials. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the solder materials market growth due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

The “Global Solder Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Solder Materials market with detailed market segmentation product, application, and geography. The global Solder Materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Solder Materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Solder Materials Market, by Product

Wire

Paste

Bar

Flux

Others

Solder Materials Market, by Process

Wave/Reflow

Robotic

Screen Printing

Laser

