Pest Control Market 2020 Growth Opportunities by Top Key Companies FMC Global Specialty Solutions, Ecolab, Bell Labs., Industrial Fumigant Company LLC.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Pest Control Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the Global Pest Control Market accounted for over ~US$ 20.08 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of the pest control market can be attributed to several factors, such as low cost of pesticides, effectiveness, ease of application, and availability of insecticides. Moreover, primary demand for insecticides in agriculture for crop protection, and regular pest control services in commercial & residential buildings have further added to the demand for pest control products worldwide. Furthermore, favorable government regulations and growing focus on agriculture to enhance crop production among emerging countries is anticipated to drive the growth of the pest control market.

Some of the prominent players in the Pest Control Market include:

FMC Global Specialty Solutions, Ecolab, Bell Labs., Industrial Fumigant Company LLC., Bayer AG, Safeguard Chemical Corporation, Rentokil Initial plc, Woodstream Corporation, Rollins, Inc., BASF SE

Factors such as rising awareness among people regarding preventive measures for pest, disease outbreak and high standard of living among consumers have played a crucial role in increasing the demand for pest control products and services. According to latest research studies, approximately 40% of all forests in the United States are threatened with extinction due to pests. The growing threat of pests on forests is an extremely alarming aspect since forests plays an important role in maintaining climatic conditions and control greenhouse emissions. Altered rainfall patterns, rising temperature, wildfire patterns, and growing pest population are few of the adverse outcomes which may arise from wide scale loss of forests across any region.

However, consumer awareness regarding adverse effects of pesticides and overuse of the same may result in development of pesticide-resistant insects. These factors may however restrain the healthy growth of the pest control market to a certain extent.

The Pest Control Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type (Biological, Chemical, and Mechanical), by Pest Type (Insects, Rodents, and Termites), and by Application (Agriculture, Commercial, Industrial, and Residential)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

