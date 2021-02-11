Plug-in Electric Vehicle Battery Charging Market 2020 Growth Opportunities by Top Key Companies Tesla, ChargePoint, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, Delphi Technologies

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Plug-in Electric Vehicle Battery Charging – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global Plug-in Electric Vehicle Battery Charging market accounted for over US$ 3.0 billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~35.0% from 2019 to 2030.

The global plug-in electric vehicle battery charging market is driven by factors such as large scale production of electric vehicles, and technological advancements in battery & car manufacturing. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the impact of gasoline vehicles on the environment and government initiatives to support the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases are other factors driving the market growth. For instance, the government of Japan prepared a policy for electric vehicles aimed toward better cooperation and smooth transition in the automotive industry. By 2025, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are estimated to account for around 30% of the total vehicle sale worldwide.

Get sample copy of “Plug-in Electric Vehicle Battery Charging Market” at:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/278

Some of the prominent players in the Plug-in Electric Vehicle Battery Charging Market include:

Tesla, ChargePoint, Inc, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc, Delphi Technologies, Siemens, Eaton, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Schneider Electric, GENERAL ELECTRIC, and Baccus Global LLC

In several countries, governments have proposed subsidy programs to promote the use of electric vehicles and supportive policies for the installation of battery charging infrastructure.

However, the high cost of electric vehicles and its charging infrastructure, lack of standardization in charging plugs, the development of wireless charging systems, and battery swapping options are affecting market growth adversely.

The Plug-in Electric Vehicle Battery Charging Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Charger Type (AC Charger and DC Charger), Connector (CCS and CHAdeMO), End-Use (Private and Commercial)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/278

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/278

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com