Cancer Diagnostics Market 2020 Growth Opportunities by Top Key Companies GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Cancer Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global cancer diagnostics market wasvalued atover US$ 140billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2030.

The significant growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand forminimally invasive and non invasive diagnostic techniques globally. An increasing prevalence of various cancers and anincreasing geriatric population are anticipated to furtherboost the growth of the cancer diagnostics marketover the forecast period. Furthermore,extensive research &development by major companies anduniversities across the globe to introduce enhanced diagnostic products in the cancer diagnostics marketis expected to contribute to growth of the cancer diagnostics market.Rising awareness, supportive government initiatives and advent of novel technologies are other key factors that are fueling its demand. However,high capital investments & low benefit-cost ratio for biomarkers,dearth of skilled professionalsas well as certain risk factors posed by medical imaging, are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players in the Cancer Diagnostics Market include:

GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN

The increasing incidences of cancer globally are playing a pivotal role in driving marketgrowth. According to the World Health Organization,cancer is the second leading cause of deaths globally and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. An increasing geriatric population that are more susceptible to cancerare continuously increasing the burden on healthcare systems as well as requirements for diagnostic procedures. This, in turn is fueling the growth of thecancer diagnostics market.

Prominent players are launching new technologically advanced products that offermore advantages.For instance, in August 2018, BioGenex Laboratories, Inc., announced to launch new antibodies for cancer diagnostics. New product launches are anticipated to play a key role in driving the cancer diagnostics marketduring the forecast period.

The Cancer Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Test Type (Genetic Tests, Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy, and others), Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Stomach Cancer, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

