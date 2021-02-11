Resuscitation Devices Market 2020 Growth Opportunities by Top Key Companies Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardinal Health, ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Resuscitation Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global resuscitation devicesmarket is estimated to account forover US$ 6.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5% from 2019 to 2030.

The significantgrowth of themarket can be attributed togrowing geriatric population,and currently the overwhelming demand for resuscitation devices for treatment of COVID-19 among others. Moreover,the increasing prevalence of various target diseases and rising demand for emergency care, and training &awareness programs regardingdefibrillators are anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in the Resuscitation Devices Market include:

Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardinal Health, ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Mindray Medical, Nihon Kohden, Teleflex, Resmed, Inc., 3M Company, GE Healthcare

Moreover, key players operating in the market provides a comprehensive set of resuscitation technologies &devices to facilitate patients and healthcare professionals better. These devices provide healthcare professionals withextensive support for resuscitation. Additionally, these devices are also available for neonatal use.These are some of the primary factors which have propelled the growth of the resuscitation devicesmarket in recent times. For instance, Medical Equipment & Gases Australia Pty Ltd, offers Oxy-Viva 3 Resuscitator Kits; this deviceenables suction, resuscitation, and oxygen therapy in one compact kit. Such offeringsare expected to attract new customers and eventually boost the market in the coming years.

Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone suddenly. Severalforms of resuscitation devices aim to initiate spontaneous breathing, by mechanically ventilating the lungs of an unconscious person whosebreathing is compromised. The machine performs its function to keep the lungsoxygenated artificially. Defibrillators,if used correctly, can alsobe used to restore bloodcirculation.

The Resuscitation Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Product (External Defibrillators, Airway Management Devices, and Convective Warming Blankets), Patient Type (Adult Patients and Pediatric Patients), End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical &Cardiac Centers, and Pre-Hospital Care Settings)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

