HLA Typing Market 2020 Growth Opportunities by Top Key Companies Immucor, Biofortuna Limited, GenDx, CareDx

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “HLA Typing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global HLA typing market accounted for over US$ 1.1billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2030.

The increasing incidents of infectious and non-infectious diseases worldwide can be attributed to growth of the HLA typing market. In the current scenario, organ transplants are being widely performed to treat several diseases such as renal failure, cardiovascular diseases, and others. HLA typing is performed to checking donor-recipient organ compatibility, further ensuring safety for organ transplants. Hence, carrying out HLA typing is one of the crucial steps to be taken prior to transplantation surgeries, in turn, promoting market growth. Moreover, increasing research for the development of treatments for autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, celiac disease, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), myasthenia gravis, etc., is promoting market growth. However, the high costs associated with HLA typing and organ transplantation are hindering market growth.

Some of the prominent players in the HLA Typing Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc.,QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Immucor, Biofortuna Limited, GenDx, CareDx Inc., and R.O.S.E. GenTec Ltd.

Owing to the changes in disease patterns across the world, a significant increase in non- communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancers, kidney diseases, and diabetes mellitus, has been observed. Organ transplantation is capable of combating the rising prevalence of such diseases. For instance, in 2018, according to the Canadian Organ Replacement Register (CORR), a total of 2,782 organ transplant procedures were performed in Canada. The rate of transplantation had increased by 33% as compared to 2009. Hence, the increasing cases of organ transplantation for treating several non- communicable diseases boosted growth of the HLA typing market.

The HLA Typing Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product & Services (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, and Software & Services), Technology (Molecular Assay Technologies and Non-Molecular Assay Technologies),Application(Diagnostic Applications and Research Applications), End User (Commercial Service Providers, Hospitals & Surgical Centers, and Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes)

