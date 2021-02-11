Russia Viscosupplementation Market Analysis And Experts Review Report 2021 | Hyaltech, Croma-Pharma GmbH and TRB Chemedica | FMI Report

The report estimates that the Russian viscosupplementation market incurred revenues worth over RUB 1.13 billion (US$ 19 million) in 2016. Registering a steady increment at 5.8% CAGR, Russia’s viscosupplementation revenues are expected to reach RUB 2.02 billion (US$ 34 million) by the end of 2026.

Top Players in Russia’s Viscosupplementation Market

Top three established players in Russia’s Viscosupplementation market include Hyaltech, Croma-Pharma GmbH and TRB Chemedica. The market is fragmented with small players holding substantial market share. While Hyaltech, Croma-Pharma GmbH and TRB Chemedica collectively dominate with more than half of the country’s viscosupplementation revenues. International players such as Sanofi, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Fidia Farmaceutici spa have low share as compared to the other players, Anika Therapeutics has recently launched their viscosupplementation product in Russia’s viscosupplementation market.

An expansion of production capacity by establishing new subsidiaries is anticipated to contribute immensely towards growing revenues of viscosupplementation products in Russia – this is the essence of Future Market Insights’ new publication titled “ Viscosupplementation Market: Russia Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026.” This 10-year comprehensive report focusses on Russia’s viscosupplementation market that is significantly transforming its enterprises and businesses.

While researching this market, our expert analysts have found that Russia is likely to hold a majority of the market share in the Eastern Europe viscosupplementation market owing to the rapid increase in knee osteoarthritis patients. We have given extensive focus on increasing domestic supply of viscosupplementation products that are creating massive growth opportunities for several manufacturers, thus driving revenues and meeting patients’ expectations.

The report highlights that strengthening of the product pipeline with new combination products along with a focus on the supply chain are the key focus areas for existing players in the Russia viscosupplementation market. While identifying the differentiating strategies of this market, we have come to the conclusion that manufacturers are more focussed on developing simple and convenient single use viscosupplementation products such as single injections and mini-injections, thus resulting in increased product offerings.

Clinical trials are the key research tools deployed in the Russia viscosupplementation market report

What makes this report exclusive than any other report is our special coverage of regulatory guidelines in the Russia viscosupplementation market. Our analysts have focussed on clinical trials that are key research tools for enhancing medical knowledge and patient care. We have considered the pricing and reimbursement scenario and have come to the conclusion that product pricing is determined by negotiations between hospitals and the concerned medical device companies. This inclusive report includes a market overview with a comprehensive market forecast and information on key drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities. Impact analyses of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model have been included in the Russia viscosupplementation market report after an in-depth analysis to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the Russia viscosupplementation market.

A competitive landscape of the Russia viscosupplementation market has been provided in the last section of the report to showcase a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are manufacturers of hyaluronic acid injections. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Russia viscosupplementation value chain and potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in the Russia viscosupplementation market. Detailed profiles of some of the providers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the Russia viscosupplementation market.

The market is divided into two segments based on product type and end use:

By Product Type By End Use Single Injection Viscosupplementation

Three Injection Viscosupplementation

Five Injection Viscosupplementation Hospitals 500+ Bedded 250-500 Bedded Less Than 250 Bedded

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Orthopaedic Clinics

Our unique research methodology identifies potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Russia viscosupplementation market

The report highlights the performance of the viscosupplementation market in Russia and provides a detailed outlook for every market segment for 2016–2026 in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rates, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the next 10 years. In addition, it is imperative to note that given the ever-fluctuating nature of the Russian economy, we have not only conducted the market forecast in terms of CAGR but have also provided an analysis of the Russia viscosupplementation market based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the Russia viscosupplementation market. Further, market segments in terms of product type and end user have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the segmental contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends emerging in the Russia viscosupplementation market. Another useful feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that market players can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Russia viscosupplementation market.