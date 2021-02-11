Global Asia-Pacific Heavy Construction Equipment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global water and wastewater pipe market is estimated to expand at 6.53% CAGR from 2018 to 2024 (forecast period). This report provides a complete and accurate description of the impact of COVID-19 on the global water and wastewater pipe market.

Water and wastewater pipe market is an integral part of the industrial and commercial sectors. As infrastructure development activities increase, there is also a growing demand for water and wastewater pipes. Increased maintenance also allows for effective water management systems. With the rise in global populations and urbanization, the water demand has also risen, resulting in the rapid growth of this market. Industrial toxic waste pollutes drinking water sources, increasing the need for proper water channeling.

Market Dynamics

Increasing residential and commercial construction activities across the globe is a crucial factor expected to drive the growth of the global market. Water and wastewater pipes play a significant part in the adequate drainage or sewage system and water distribution. Therefore, improved demand for better distribution of water and sewage systems is projected to fuel the sales growth of the global market. These pipes are available in numerous materials, including plastics, steel, clay, concrete, etc., among which plastic pipes are highly adopted due to their durability, cost-effectiveness, and lightweight.

Nevertheless, variations in the cost of raw materials are among the main factors expected to impede the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global market for water and wastewater pipe is segmented into material type and application.

By material type, the global market for water and wastewater pipe market is segmented into concrete pipe, plastic pipe, metal pipe, and clay pipe. Due to its lightweight, flexibility, versatility, and durability, the plastic pipe segment is expected to dominate the global market. The pipes included in this category are made of thermoplastic and thermoset plastics.

By application, the global water and wastewater pipe market is segmented into municipal, industrial, and agricultural. Due to the rise in public water and wastewater infrastructure spending, the municipal segment has the highest market share, with demand for water and wastewater pipes projected to increase significantly. Governments and local governments across regions are concentrating on improving their investments to upgrade existing pipelines that are deteriorating.

Regional Analysis

Region-specific analysis of the global water and wastewater pipe market spans across North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the market for water and wastewater pipe during the forecast period. The expansion of the infrastructure and construction industries and the improvement of financial conditions in the Asia Pacific have contributed to the growth of the construction industry and, as a result, the market for water and wastewater pipe. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan, is also boosting the region’s demand for water and wastewater pipes. In addition, activities such as refurbishing and renovating old buildings have increased investment in the infrastructure and construction industries, boosting the water and wastewater pipe industries in the Asia Pacific. As reported by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the value-added output of the construction industry reached USD 816.6 billion in 2017, compared to USD 2.1 billion in 1978, with 16.6% average annual growth rate. The country has undergone rapid growth in industrialization and rising population levels, which have sparked demand for affordable housing. The rapid expansion of the construction industry is anticipated to propel the market for water and wastewater pipes during the forecast period.

North America had the second-largest market share in the water and wastewater pipe industry in 2018.

Key Players

The key participants in the global water and wastewater pipe industry are Aliaxis Group SA/NV (Belgium), Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Tenaris (US), Tyman plc. (US), Saint-Gobain Group (Germany), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), JM EAGLE, INC. (US), National Pipe & Plastics (US), Future Pipe Industries (UAE), CHINA LESSO (China), AMERICAN (US).

