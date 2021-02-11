How Internet of Things (IoT) Impacts on Kitchen Lighting Market?

Lighting fixture is an important element, which is gaining popularity amongst smart homes. A well-lit kitchen is a safer, more appealing, and more functional place. Customers have been increasingly investing in kitchen décor, owing growth in buying power. Increase in demand for dimmable or brightness-controlled lights among consumers as they can build desired atmosphere using the lights. Rise in demand for energy-efficient products is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Increasingly energy efficient and economical lighting fixtures replace traditional lighting devices. In addition, introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) has increased visibility of products among millennial consumers.

Companies covered

Major players analyzed are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Cree Inc.; General Electric; Hubbell Lighting, Inc.; Acuity Brands, Inc.; Eaton Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; OSRAM Licht AG; Nichia Corporation; and Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9237

Regions covered

North America (Canada, Mexico, U.S.), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, Middle East)

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Global kitchen lighting market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for analog semiconductors.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new kitchen lightings as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for kitchen lightings are gradually going to increase.

This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced kitchen lightings to enhance efficiency.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Rapid urbanization in emerging economies, including China, India, and Brazil and rising income levels and changing consumer lifestyles is expected to create opportunities for residential kitchen lighting market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the availability of cost-effective and attractive lights is projected to fuel demand for the market.

Growth in expenditure on home décor is expected to boost the market

Growing expenditure on home decor assisted by rising consumer buying power is a key driver of kitchen lighting market growth. In addition, chandelier lights have gained considerable reputation in the decoration of living rooms, as they provide attractive and elegant look. Similarly, rising preference for pendant lights to enhance the appearance and brightness of the kitchen and dining rooms is expected to fuel further growth in the segment.

High adoption of these distribution channels

The major factor driving the adoption of these distribution channels is the provision of detailed instructions about installation by the product specialists. The availability of the compatible lighting fixture accessories has also attracted consumers to buy from the offline distribution channel.

Rapid growth in e-commerce

In the home appliance sector, rapid growth in e-commerce has improved the online product sales. The U.S. has highest e-commerce penetration. However, in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China, e-commerce in lighting fixtures is growing rapidly.

Interested? Do Purchase Enquiry Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9237

Rise in demand for LED and OLED bulbs

The LED and OLED bulbs are highly energy efficient and durable. Such products use less power than incandescent lights up to 90 percent. Consumers have consequently increasingly replaced incandescent lights with LED lights. The governments have implemented regulations in several countries on the discontinuation and consumption of incandescent bulb production. As a result, the incandescent segment is expected to fall out in the years ahead.

Increased use of LED lights to replace the existing incandescent lights has broadened the manufacturers’ chance. Over the past few years, the manufacturers have expanded their portfolio of LED products by innovating new fixtures and by acquiring existing companies to meet the increasing demand. North America is another leading regional LED lighting sector, and is expected to see phenomenal growth in the near future, which also create lucrative opportunities for kitchen lighting market. Regulation on an energy-efficient product and high disposal revenue will help drive demand for architectural application LED lighting. The US is expected to be one of the lucrative markets for the manufacture of LED lighting.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global kitchen lighting industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global decorative lighting market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global kitchen lighting market growth scenario.

growth scenario. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global kitchen lighting market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the kitchen lighting market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the decorative lighting market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the kitchen lighting market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key segments covered:

Segments Subsegments Type General Kitchen Lighting

Task Kitchen Lighting

Decorative Hanging Kitchen Lighting Source Fluorescent

LED

OLED Product Island Lights

Pendant Lights

Mini Pendant Lights

Ceiling Lights

Chandeliers

Track Lighting

Under Cabinet

Lighting

Recessed Lighting Channel Offline

Online

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com