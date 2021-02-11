Fiber Channel Switch Market Growth Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types 2021–2027

A fiber channel switch is a network switch compatible with the fiber channel (FC) protocol in data storage region. It enables a fiber channel fabric to be developed, which is the core component of a storage area network (SAN). The fabric is a network of fiber channel devices that allows multiple communications, lookup device names, security, and redundancy. FC switches enforce zoning, a system that disables inappropriate traffic between some nodes in the fabric. Adoption of fiber channel switches allows for increased performance, low latency, encryption and zoning to disable unnecessary traffic, high availability, and lossless data transmission. In addition, owing to these factors, there has been a very high growth rate since its inception in terms of the adoption of fiber channel switches.

Companies covered

Major players analyzed are FUЈІТЅU, Lеnоvо, Вrосаdе, QLоgіс, Сіѕсо, Неwlеtt Расkаrd Еntеrрrіѕе Dеvеlорmеnt LР, ІВМ, Нuаwеі, АТТО, NЕС

Regions covered

North America (Canada, Mexico, and U.S.), Europe (France, Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and Middle East)

Segments covered

Type, Application, and Region

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

lobal fiber channel switch market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for analog semiconductors.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new fiber channel switches as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for fiber channel switches are gradually going to increase.

This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced fiber channel switches to enhance efficiency.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Fiber channel switch market has been observed the most commonly used transport for corporate storage over the last few years. Owing to high adoption of high fiber channel switch has already been witnessed and is expected to increase further in the future, and also dominate the market in coming year. In addition, increase in flash-based storage was also a prominent factor in supplementing the industry proliferation of fiber-channel switches. Nevertheless, issues from Ethernet connectivity, Fiber Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) or even IP networks challenge the adoption of fiber channel switches, which acts as a major market restraint for fiber channel switch market.

The established modern data centers are equipped with high-speed computing equipment and high-speed data transmission equipment. These high-speed data transmitting devices require fiber channel solutions, thereby increasing the market demand for Fiber channel components.

The global fiber channel switch market trends are as follows:

Rise in use of virtualized computing environments

Businesses and end-users around the world are increasingly embracing virtualization and virtualized computing environments. Virtualized computing environments simulate multiple equipment instances over a single physical infrastructure, which increases the data transmission media load. In virtualized computing environments, fiber channel switches are adopted which support all types of data to be transmitted on a single transmission medium.

Rising fiber channel switches in cloud computing

Enterprises around the world are increasingly adopting cloud computing and cloud-based applications to meet their computing demands. This drives the need to incorporate high-speed data transmission mediums into core communication networks.

Development of fiber channel-based storage networks

The global fiber channel switch market will witness evolution of high-speed storage facilities, low-latency, and high-performance. These storage facilities can store and recover data much faster. High-speed fiber channel switch networks start in the first adoption phase with servers. Hence, other server-connected peripherals are upgraded to support very high-speed communication.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global fiber channel switch industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global fiber channel switch market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global fiber channel switch market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the fiber channel switch market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the fiber channel switch?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the fiber channel switch?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

