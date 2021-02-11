Computational Photography Market: Opportunity Analysis | Competitor Landscape | Growth, Trends & Forecast by 2027

Computational photography is popular in digital cameras and particularly smartphones, automating several settings to allow for better point and shoot technology. Computational photography enhances images through the use of image processing algorithms by reducing motion blur and incorporating artificial depth of field, as well as enhancing color, contrast, and light range. Computing imaging works with advanced computational capabilities in the hardware. These software systems strengthen and extend capabilities of computational photography-based devices by compressing, expanding, and mosaicking an image. As computational photography technology advances, smartphones allow non-professional photographers to generate images of increased quality.

Major players analyzed are Apple (US), Samsung (South Korea), Nvidia (US), Qualcomm (US), Adobe (US), Nikon (Japan), Sony (Japan), LG (South Korea), Light (US), Canon (Japan)

North America (Canada, Mexico, and U.S.), Europe (France, Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and Middle East)

Global computational photography market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for analog semiconductors.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new computational photography equipment as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for computational photography are gradually going to increase.

This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced to enhance efficiency.

The key driver for this market is the trend of exchanging photos and videos using advanced media sharing technology within the mobile and tablet community. In addition, the advancement in sensor image resolution along with the technological innovation in camera modules, components, and design is expected to boost demand for computational photography market. The growing demand for superior vision technology in the computer vision industry is expected to create growth opportunities for computer cameras industry, during the forecast period.

Camera module to be the largest contributor in the market during the forecast period

The use of advanced AI-based cameras and the growing demand for camera arrays in a single product which is help to drive the growth of the computational photography market. Each computational camera’s hardware and software are typically designed to produce a particular kind of image. The computational module has an optics model, which it uses to decipher the image captured and generate a new form of image that could support a vision system.

Mixed reality market to provide lucrative growth opportunities for applications in computational photography

Mixed reality is the next evolution in human, computer, and environment interaction and unlocks the diverse possibilities that were initially limited to imaginations. Computational photography is anticipated to improve customer experience combined with virtual reality, with the help of advanced imaging.

For the computational photography market Asia-Pacific continues to expand significantly

Rapid expansion and rise in number of Chinese vendors such as Huawei (China) and Xiaomi (China) is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for computational photography market. These companies come up with advanced AI-based cameras with powerful chipsets and processors for cutting edge imaging purposes. In addition, other countries such as India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan will depend largely on the pricing policies and awareness of benefits of computational cameras compared with DSLR cameras.

Due to its advantages such as offering better machine vision systems at lower price, enhancing images with better color, contrast and better lighting techniques, the implementation of computational photography has increased. The HDR (High Dynamic Range) Imaging with Panoramic is the popular computational photography that efficiently combines information from multiple overlapping and under exposed images that are exposed differently. Now-a-days consumers favor the devices offering computational photography features and this is the marked market impact.

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global computational photography market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global computational photography market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global computational photography market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

