Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Market Perspective by Comprehensive Analysis Growth Prediction to 2024

Report Highlights

This special report provides a general overview of the fluoropolymers in the healthcare market and discusses the prospective growth opportunities. The coverage provides a focused view and articulates the market trends in the overall fluoropolymer in healthcare market and major types of fluoropolymers by application (pharmaceutical packaging, medical devices, drug delivery and other applications such as hospital gowns, drapes and divider curtains, and biological membranes).

Report Includes:

– An overview of the top ten companies of fluoropolymers in healthcare sector and detailed description of their main business segments, products, financial performance and developments & strategies

– Characterization and quantification of fluoropolymer in healthcare market based on type and region and identification of their potential applications

– Analysis of the key drivers and constraints that shape the market and estimation of current and future market revenue for fluoropolymer in healthcare sector

Scope and Format:

The scope of this report includes an analysis of the fluoropolymer in healthcare market based on type, application and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level for these segments. The fluoropolymer in healthcare market is segmented into four categories –

– By fluoropolymer type: PTFE and other fluoropolymers (such as PVDF, PFA, FEP, ETFE, ECTFE, PVF and PCTFE).

– By application: Pharmaceutical packaging, medical devices, drug delivery, others (such as hospital gowns, drapes and divider curtains, and biological membranes).

– By region: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and RoW.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

This report also identifies the top 10 companies in fluoropolymer in healthcare market and the key areas that are driving industry growth. This analysis also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.

Summary

A fluoropolymer belongs to the thermoplastic polymer family and is formed by a strong bonding in between fluorine and carbon, which makes it mechanically stable. The polymer is a high-performance plastic material used in high temperatures and harsh chemicals. In the medical and healthcare industry, this polymer finds wide use as packaging for medical liquids and sprays. It is characterized by high resistance to bases, solvents and acids. Fluoropolymer products such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), and perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) are used extensively in healthcare applications. Specialized fluoropolymers (perfluoro ethers, fluoroacrylates and fluorosilicones) are available in the market but are

not used significantly.

Commercial fluoropolymers can be broadly categorized into homopolymers and copolymers. Homopolymers consists of more than 99% by weight of one monomer and less than 1% by another monomer. Copolymers contain 1% or more by weight of one or more co-monomers. Most commercial fluoropolymers consist of three monomers: Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE), vinylidene difluoride (VDF) and chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE).

