Trending News: D-dimer Testing Market Overview and Forecast Report 2021-2026 – Top players: Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Grifols, Becton Dickinson, Roche, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “D-dimer Testing Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the D-dimer Testing market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the D-dimer Testing industry. Growth of the overall D-dimer Testing market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

D-dimer Testing Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the D-dimer Testing industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the D-dimer Testing market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Abbott

Beckman Coulter

Grifols

Becton Dickinson

Roche

Helena Laboratories

Sysmex

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type D-dimer Testing market is segmented into

Point-of-Care Tests

Laboratory Tests Based on Application D-dimer Testing market is segmented into

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism