E-Axle Market to Explore Excellent Growth in Future

Surge in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles across the globe drives the growth of the global E-Axle market. By region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2017, and would lead throughout the forecast period. Moreover, due to COVID-19 the E-Axle manufacturers have halted their production activities due to disrupted supply chains.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global E-Axle market generated $24.76 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $21.63 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 34.6% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Download Report Sample (298 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5268

Growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles across the globe and rise in fuel cost across the globe drive the growth of the global E-Axle market. However, high cost associated with the cost of electric axle drive system restrains the market growth. Furthermore, growing adoption of E-Axle in ICE vehicles is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market player.

Covid-19 scenario:

Manufactrurers across the globe have halted their production activities due to disrupted automotive supply chains during lockdown. In addition, this would lead to a decline in demand for E-Axle.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), sales of automobiles in China have significantly dropped in June 2020 as compared to April 2020 and May 2020. This portrays the reducing demand of automobiles during Covid-19.

Get detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the E-Axle Market at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5268?reqfor=covid

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global E-Axle market based on drive type, component, vehicle type, and region.

Based on drive type, the forward wheel drive segment contributed to the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the all-wheel drive segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the transmission segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, holding more than four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the combining motors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 47.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5268

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 36.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Leading market players analyzed in the E-Axle market research include Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, GKN Plc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, AVL List GmbH, Borgwarner Inc., Dana Limited, and Axletech International.

Schedule a Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5268

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |