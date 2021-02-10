Global Metal Embossing Machine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

Market Highlights

Metal embossing machine is based on the principle of metal stamping technology. The machine is primarily carried out by passing sheet or metal strip between the rolls of desired pattern in the machine. The main metals used for the process are aluminum (all alloys), brass, card stock, copper, galvanized steel, hot rolled steel, steel (all alloys), and zinc.

Increase in the need for product tagging and growth in demand for three-dimensional patterns on metal are the main driving factors for the global metal embossing machine market. Moreover, increase investment towards the research and development to minimize the high cost of the automated machines are expected to enhance the demand for automated metal embossing machine in the market during the forecast period. The change in consumer purchasing behavior through shifting preference for automated metal embossing machine compared to manual automated metal embossing machine further create opportunities in the market. The growth in new product development from the leading companies such as Pannier Corporation (US), Jawo Sheng Precise Machinery Works Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Alliance Machine & Engraving, LLC (US), and YURI ROLL Co., Ltd (Japan), in the market are further enhance the demand and sales for the metal embossing machine in the global market during the forecast period. However, the availability of small substitutes like handheld embossing with marking tools is expected to create challenges in the market for the manufacturers. Moreover, the volatility in the price of the raw materials is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Thus, any uncertainty can hamper the growth of the global metal embossing machine market.

The global metal embossing machine market is segmented into product type and end-use. The product type segment is further segmented as manual metal embossing machine and automatic metal embossing machine. The manual metal embossing machine segment is expected to be the largest market share in 2018. The end-use segment is sub-segmented into low and medium volume and high volume. The low and medium volume segment is expected to be the largest market share in 2018

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global metal embossing machine market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to held for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the growth of foreign investments for manufacturing plants and increase in the production of metal components across the aerospace, industrial machinery, and automotive industries. China is expected to account for the largest and fastest-growing country in Asia-Pacific metal embossing machine market. Europe metal embossing machine market is expected to witness growth due to the presence of a wide number of manufacturing companies. Moreover, the stringent government regulations for the machine and component tagging are expected to further lead the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. Germany is expected to be the largest country in Europe metal embossing machine market. North America is one of the main markets for metal embossing machine owing to the growth of the industrial sector. This is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. In North America, the US is expected to be the largest market in metal embossing machine and Mexico is expected to lead the market in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. In the Rest of the World, South America is expected to be the highest market share compared to the Middle East & Africa owing to the expansion of the industrial sector and service industry. South America accounted for the largest market share in terms of value and volume in the Rest of the World metal embossing machine market

Key Players

The leading players in the global metal embossing machine market include Nanjing Harsle Machine Tool Co. Ltd (China), Identification Systems Group (US), Pannier Corporation (US), Jawo Sheng Precise Machinery Works Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Alliance Machine & Engraving, LLC (US), YURI ROLL Co., Ltd (Japan), Anhui LIFU Machinery Technology Co., Ltd (China), Big City Manufacturing (US), GÜÇLÜPOL – Poliüretan Kauçuk ve Makina SAN.TİC. LTD (Turkey), and Zhengzhou Ellsen Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd (China) among others.

