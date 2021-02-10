Conductive Rubber Market 2020 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Product types, Applications, Key Segments, Recent Trends and Forecast to 2027

Conductive Rubber Market report covers overviews, summaries, market dynamics, competitive analysis and various strategies of key players to maintain in the global market. In addition to this, we also cover details about various clients, which are the most important elements in the industry. The report predicts future market orientation for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027 with the help of past and current market values.

Conductive rubber is a rubberized material with conductive properties. Conductive rubbers are essential for elimination of electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference specifically in electronics. Materials such as multicon, conductive silicone etc. are used in conductive rubbers. Conductive rubbers can be categorized in two type i.e. thermal conductive and electrical conductive rubbers. Industries such as automotive and transportation, electronics and electrical, etc. have extensive usage of conductive rubbers. Conductive rubber can be produced in different shapes like sheets, molded parts, die-cut, strips, o-rings, and others.

Market Key Players:

Dow Corning Corporation

General Electric (GE)

Holland Shielding Systems BV

K.D. Joshi Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Reiss Manufacturing, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

Wacker

