Automated Parking System Market 2021| Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output Demand By Countries And Future Growth -2027

The automated parking system consists of hardware & software, and are used to increase parking capacity, improve efficiency, and raise safety and convenience. Therefore, the rise in the adoption of automated parking systems, which influences the market growth during the forecast period. Further, the growing number of vehicles, scarcity of land for parking, and growing demand for green & sustainable parking solutions are some of the major driving factors for the growth of the automated parking system market growth.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising urbanization, growing demand for luxury buildings, and smart city initiatives from the government are the key factors booming the automated parking system market growth. However, the high complexity of system and the high capital requirement are the key hindering factors for automated parking system market growth. Moreover, the high demand for safe and convenient parking and the lack of parking space, especially in urban areas, resulting in the rising adoption of an automated parking system, which is projected to boost the automated parking system market in the coming years.

Some of the key players in this market include :

1. AJ Automated Parking Systems Co., Ltd.

2. CityLift Parking

3. FATA Automation Inc

4. Klaus Multiparking

5. Park Plus, Inc.

6. Parkmatic

7. Robotic Parking Systems, Inc.

8. Skyline Parking (Fehr Lagerlogistik AG)

9. Unitronic Corporation Inc.

10. Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

GLOBAL Automated Parking System MACHINE MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automated parking system market is segmented on the basis of component, automation level, platform type, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of automation level the market is segmented as semi-automated, fully-automated. On the basis of platform type the market is segmented as palleted, non-palleted. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, mixed-use.

The Insight Partners Automated Parking System Machine Market Research Report Scenario include:-

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Automated Parking System Machine Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

across type, type of products, service, and geography. The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Automated Parking System Machine Market .

highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global . Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

further provides PEST analysis for each region. Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Automated Parking System Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

highlights the key industry dynamics in the Automated Parking System Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section. Chapter Six discusses the global Automated Parking System Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

discusses the global Automated Parking System Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027. Chapter Seven to ten discuss Automated Parking System Machine Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

to ten discuss Automated Parking System Machine Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth. Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides a detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides a detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape. Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Automated Parking System Machine Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Automated Parking System Machine Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments. Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Automated Parking System Machine Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

