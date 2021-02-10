Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market Trending Technologies, Development Plans and Future Growth Forecast 2025 by ReportsWeb

ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market 2026” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The global ground to air on-board connectivity market was valued at $9.68 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $24.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2019 to 2026. On-board connectivity refers to internet connectivity in aircraft, ships, railways and other modes of transportation systems. The on-board connectivity services include mobile phone internet access, wireless internet access and other data sharing services. In addition, it allows smartphones, tablets and laptops to send and receive texts, emails and other multi-media messages. Although, the purpose of on-board connectivity for trains, ships and on airplanes differs, the major reason behind its offering is to keep passengers entertained while travelling. In addition, many airlines, trains and public transportation buses have started offering on-board connectivity to their customers, which is fuels the ground to air on-board connectivity market growth.

Key players profiled in the report include ALE International, Bombardier Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, International Inc., Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Deutsche Telekom AG and others.

Increase in IT expenditure in aviation, railway and maritime industries and rise in disposable income of consumers are the major factors that fuel the demand for the ground market. In addition, liberalization in the transportation sector in the emerging markets is also drives the market growth. However, high cost associated with the deployment of on-board connectivity systems is expected to impede the market growth. In addition, connectivity issue is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market, as high-speed trains move quickly from one cellular tower to another. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives to enhance customer services are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the ground to air on-board connectivity market.

The global ground to air on-board connectivity market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end use and region. By component, it is classified into hardware and services. As per application, it is categorized into entertainment and communication. By end use, it is divided into maritime, railway, aviation and on-road transit. Region-wise it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

