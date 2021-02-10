Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerceResearch Report2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South America and Middle East.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Alibaba
Rakuten
IBM
SAP Hybris
Oracle
IndiaMART
Walmart
Mercateo
Magento (Adobe)
Global Sources
NetSuite
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Buyer-oriented E-commerce
Supplier-oriented E-commerce
Intermediary-oriented E-commerce
Intermediary-oriented e-commerce had the biggest market share of 70% in 2018.
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Small and medium enterprise is the greatest segment of business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce application, with a share of 67% in 2018.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South America
Middle East
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
