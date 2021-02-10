Kids Trolley Bags Market Comprehensive Analysis on types and application 2021-2027 | Cabin Max, DC Comics (the Araca Group), Disney, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Samsonite

ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Kids Trolley Bags Market 2026” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Kids trollies are luggage containers intended to be used by kids to carry traveling material like clothing, toiletries, trip necessities and the souvenirs on the return trip. The kids trolley bags are of two types namely hard luggage trolley bags and soft luggage trolley bags. Most kids trolley bags are made using a number of different material such as wool, wood, leather, metal, plastic, fiber composite and even recycled materials. The kids trolley bags are very lightweight and sports wheel mechanism, which enables small children to carry them easily. These trollies are gaining popularity among kids all around the world owing to their cartoon printed outlook and convenience.

Key players profiled in the report include Cabin Max, DC Comics (the Araca Group), Disney, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Samsonite, Trunki, TRUNKI, VIP and Wildkin.

Increase in the demand for ultra-lightweight trolley bags drives the growth of the global kids trolley market. The major factor responsible for the growth of the global kids trolley market is the development of the tourism industry due to rise in interest of consumers in tourism. Moreover, changing lifestyle due to urbanization in the emerging countries also drives the growth of the market. Good quality raw material which increases the durability of the trolley bags boosts the growth of the global kids trolley market. Attractive and illusive cartoons and super hero designs of the baggage products is anticipated to drive the growth of the global kids trolley market. Increase in the net worth of the working population in the developed countries also drives the growth of the global kids trolley market. However, Presence of counterfeit products and fluctuating prices of raw materials act as the major restraint for the kids trolley bags market. On the contrary, innovations in the design and quality of the baggage, including technological improvements with features coupled with attractive advertisement strategy is expected to provide opportunity to drive the growth of the global kids trolley market.

The kids trolley market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into hard luggage and soft luggage. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

