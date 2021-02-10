Apheresis Market Competitive View, Top Companies, Applications, Demand, Production & Growth Opportunities from 2020 – 2030

The growth of the apheresis market can be attributed to several factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of trauma and injury cases. Moreover, the rising demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety and the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global market between 2019 and 2030. Additionally, the favorable reimbursement for apheresis procedures, coupled with the increase in the number of complex surgical procedures, is anticipated to further promote the growth of the apheresis market during the forecast period.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Apheresis Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global apheresis market accounted for over approximately US$ 1.8 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Apheresis Market include:

Terumo Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

The adoption of apheresis is increasing across key countries majorly due to the growth in the targeted patient population, suffering from cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular disorders and cancer has played a vital role in contributing to the growth of the global apheresis industry. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is one of the leading cause of death across the world and was responsible for more than 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. Moreover, an increasing number of apheresis assisted clinical research studies in several countries, namely India, China and other developing countries have emerged as essential contributors to the global apheresis market. These factors are leading to an upsurge in the apheresis market.

The Apheresis Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Product (Devices and Disposables), Technology (Centrifugation and Membrane Separation), Procedure (Therapeutic Apheresis (Therapeutic Apheresis Disposables (Blood Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, and Neurological Disorders), Therapeutic Apheresis Devices, and Automated Blood Collection)), Application (Photopheresis, Leukapheresis, Plasmapheresis, and Plateletpheresis) and End User (Hospitals and Blood Centers)

