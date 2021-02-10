Bioreactors Market Competitive View, Top Companies, Applications, Demand, Production & Growth Opportunities from 2020 – 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “BioreactorsMarket- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global Bioreactors Market accounted for over US$ 1,247 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at aCAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2030.

A bioreactor is a closed system manufacturing device used for bioprocessing that supports the growth of cells andtissues. The process can be aerobic or anaerobic. Bioreactorsare usually designed in cylindrically shapes, and range in different sizes from liters to cubic meters.They are usedin various applications, including basic R&D,manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals,food &food additives, chemicals, and other products.Bioreactors are used to producepharmaceutical products such as antibiotics and insulin.

The market growth of bioreactorscan be attributed to factors, such asincreasingincidents of diseases, such as diabetes and cancers, globally. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, approximately 463 million adults, in the age group of 20-79 years were living with diabetes and by 2045 this number will rise to 700 million. Moreover, increasing investments in R&D by major biopharmaceutical companies are also leading to market growth.

The Bioreactors Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Type (Single-Use, Stainless Steel, and Glass), Usage (Lab-Scale Production, Pilot-Scale Production, and Full-Scale Production), Scale (5L-20L, 20L-200L, 200L-1500L, and Above 1500L) andEnd User (Biopharmaceutical Companies/Manufacturers and R&D Institutes/Departments)

