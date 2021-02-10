Hand Sanitizers Market Competitive View, Top Companies, Applications, Demand, Production & Growth Opportunities from 2020 – 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Hand Sanitizers Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global hand sanitizers market accounted for over approximately US$ 3.1 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2030.

The growth of the hand sanitizer market can be attributed to several factors, such as rising awareness among people regarding personal hygiene, rising incidents of communicable diseases, convenience of use, and portable sizes, which make them convenient to carry. There is a high demand for hand sanitizers especially from education, and foodservice sectors. The healthcare industry, in particular, is striving to achieve quality patient care by avoiding the chances of cross-infection. The growing popularity of hand sanitizers, government initiatives, and improvements in the standard of living are expected to provide growth opportunities for the hand sanitizers market. Furthermore, growing healthcare expenditure and the increasing adoption of healthcare products are boosting market growth.

Some of the prominent players in the Hand Sanitizers Market include:

Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries, Inc., Unilever, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Vi-Jon, Henkel Corporation, The Himalaya Drug Company, Kutol Products Company, and others.

Factors, such as urbanization, life-threatening disease outbreaks, and the demand for eco-friendly sanitizers, are driving the global hand sanitizer market. Also, rising healthcare expenditure and the expanding healthcare sector in emerging economies are further adding to market growth. Moreover, hand sanitizers come in several varieties, including gel, foam, sprays, and others, making them convenient for use. Using hand sanitizers has become a fast-growing trend over washing hands with soap. With the growing severity of COVID 19 across the world, the demand for hand sanitizers is increasing. Guidelines on the utilization of hand sanitizers by organizations, including the WHO, regarding hand hygiene for the prevention of transmissible diseases, such as COVID-19, are projected to fuel market growth. Presently, The Himalaya Drug Company, Unilever, and others have enhanced the manufacturing capabilities of hand sanitizers to meet the high consumer demand amid to outbreak of COVID-19.

The Hand Sanitizers Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Foam, Gel, and Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Drug Store, Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Store, and E-Commerce), By End-Use Industry (Education, Healthcare, and Food Service)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

