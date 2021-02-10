(2021-2027) Europe Touch Panel Market Research Region Wise Analysis of Top Players In Market By Its Types And Application

According to The Insight Partners market research study on “Europe Touch Panel Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Product Type, Application,”is expected to reach US$ 29,167.9Mn by 2027 from US$ 12,499.5Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027.The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe touch panel market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. The growth of the Europe touch panel market is attributed to theincreasing demand for modern touchscreen interface. However, the lack of availability of indium tin oxide (ITO) and high costs of glass touch panel displays hamper the touch panel market growth.

The touch panel market, by technology, is segmented into resistive, capacitive, infrared. The capacitivesegment held the largest share of the Europemarket in 2017. The launch of SXGA color TFT-LCD module integrated with a projected capacitive touch panel, which uses a cover glass of ~5 millimeters in thickness meets the growing industrial demands for extra-thick cover glass; it empowers precise, multi-touch sensing even when the screen is wet. Hence, such market strategies help the companies to reach greater customers across the Europe, which further leads to an increase in the touch panel market.

ABB Ltd, AMETEK Inc, Eaton Corporation plc, Ronan Engineering Company, Automation Displays Inc., Dwyer Instruments, Inc, NOTIFIER, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. and Apex Automation Solutions.are among the leading companies in the touch panel market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in2019, FUJITSU Components Europe added the option to integrate embossed switches for HMI applications. The company’s new FID-1320 series of four-wire resistive touch panels enables embossed switches to be formed in the cover film.

Europe Touch Panel Market, by Country, 2019 to 2027 (%)

The report segments the EuropeTouch Panel Marketas follows:

Europe Touch Panel Market– byTechnology

Resistive

Capacitive

Infrared

Europe Touch Panel Market– by Product Type

Consumer

Commercial and Industrial

Europe Touch Panel Market– by Application

Consumer

Medical

Retail

Industrial

Others

Europe Touch Panel Market– by Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Touch Panel market.

