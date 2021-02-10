Asia Pacific Tunnel Sensor Market 2021 Comprehensive Analysis, Future Estimations, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study on “APAC Tunnel Sensor Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecast by Solution, Services, Connectivity, and Application” the tunnel sensor market in APAC was valued at US$ 901.9 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period to reach US$ 1,538.9 million by 2027. The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to affect the growth rate of APAC tunnel sensor market in the year 2020 and 2021 and thus there is a decline in y-o-y growth during these years. However, the growth is expected to normalize from 2021 onwards and the market is projected to grow at a steady pace. The report provides trends prevailing in the APAC tunnel sensor market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Digital transformation is revolutionizing industries worldwide owing to advantages such as enhanced operational efficiency, improved productivity, and reduced costs. Enterprises of all sizes are investing heavily in adopting various digital technologies such as web/mobile apps, cloud computing, internet of things, predictive analytics, and big data among many others. Digital transformation and process automation has the potential to create unparalleled opportunities for businesses to create more value and increase their revenue. Hence, customers are adopting advanced tunnels sensor solutions which help in automating the tunnel monitoring systems and thus reduce the number of accidents and decrease the cost involved in tunnel maintenance. Some of the major strategic benefits offered by tunnel automation solutions include reduced costs, increased accuracy, enhanced productivity, environmental benefits, and improved regulatory compliance among many others. In addition to this, the number of government regulations in regions such as North America and Europe favoring the automation of tunnel systems is growing at an impressive pace. Tunnel sensors play a crucial role in sensing and monitoring various critical tunnel parameters to ensure tunnel and people safety. The decreasing cost of tunnel sensors and rising integration of technologies such as IoT in tunnel monitoring solutions are some of the key factors that are driving the adoption of different types of tunnel sensors across the world.

CODEL International Ltd, DURAG GROUP, Advance Technologies Asia Sdn. Bhd., ACOEM, Control Equipment Pty Ltd., Trolex Ltd, Safibra, s.r.o., and SICK AG are among the key players that were profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the APAC tunnel sensor market and its ecosystem. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market.

APAC Tunnel Sensor Market, By Country, 2019 and 2027 (%)

The report segments the APAC tunnel sensor market as follows:

APAC Tunnel Sensor Market – By Solution

Visibility Monitoring

Air Flow Monitoring

Air Quality Monitoring

Filter Monitoring

Fire Monitoring

Others

APAC Tunnel Sensor Market – By Services

Installation Services

Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

APAC Tunnel Sensor Market – By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

APAC Tunnel Sensor Market – By Application

Road Tunnels

Rail Tunnels

Others

APAC Tunnel Sensor Market – By Country

China

India

Australia

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Tunnel Sensor market.

