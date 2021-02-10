Global Hotel Logistics MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

About Global Hotel Logistics Market 2018-2022

The hotel logistics market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional vendors. Hotel logistics providers compete intensely based on price, quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. Established vendors dominate the market operations in terms of features and price, with the regional vendors struggling to compete with them. To attain competitive advantage in the hospitality logistics market, the vendors offer innovative and technologically driven services and adopt new technologies to upgrade their service offerings. Based on service type the market can be segmented into furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E), operating Supplies and equipment (OS&E), and Game Supplies and Equipment (GS&E). The FF&E service type accounts for major shares in the hospitality logistics market due to the importance of contents such as movable furniture, fixtures, or other equipment in a hotel. FFE logistics comprises the interior furnishing of the entire hotel. Hotel logistics providers thoroughly undertake maintaining/replacing, installing, purchasing, and shipping of FF&E. Also, these providers offer reusable furnishing and develop FF&E cash flows.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global hotel logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 3.02% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hotel logistics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hotel logistics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Hotel Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Crown Worldwide

• DB Schenker

• Kuehne + Nagel

• TIBA

• UPS

• UniGroup Logistics

Other prominent vendors

• 3PL Links

• Beltmann Integrated Logistics

• Turn Key Hospitality Solutions

• Safeway Logistics

Market driver

• Growth of the travel and tourism industry across the globe

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing hotel industry worldwide and surging demand for professional hotel logistics services

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.