Ion Exchange Materials Market – Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2028

The global market for ion exchange materials is diverse and expansive, and ion exchange material developers, manufacturers and suppliers must react quickly to changing global applications and demand. Traditional ion exchange markets, including those in the water technology, chemical separation, and many food-oriented applications are, at this point, well commercialized and commodified. In fact, markets in recent years have observed a flood of in the volumes of product available, facilitated by online business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces that connect manufacturers directly with end users.

These manufacturers individually capture only a small fraction of market share. However, collectively their influence is helping to further drive down ion exchange resin prices. In contrast, new applications, particularly related to energy generation and storage (including fuel cells, hydrogen production, and flow batteries), as well as new pharmaceutical technologies (including drug delivery and isolation/purification of biochemical substances) and select other applications, are significantly driving research, development and commercialization of new ion exchange materials.

Membranes, in particular, are finding increasing application in new market applications. The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the ion exchange material applications and form factors considered in detail. These include a total of 18 specific applications, including energy generation and storage (fuel cell systems, water electrolysis, (i.e., hydrogen production), and redox flow batteries); power generation (condensate polishing, nuclear waste remediation); water technologies (electrodialysis, ultrapure water generation, water softening, demineralization, wastewater treatment); separation and chemical technologies (Chlor-alkali process, ion exchange chromatography, chemical catalysis, metal extraction, and purification); food production (sugar production, beverage production); and pharmaceuticals (drug delivery, isolation and purification of biochemical substances). The report also provides splits, for each of these applications, by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World), with additional splits for 10 of the largest and most dynamic national-level markets that are currently driving demand. To this end, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and materials; and, most importantly, helps readers and their teams to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.

As shown in the table and figure below, the global market for ion exchange materials reached a total market value of REDACTED in 2018 and is expected to advance to REDACTED by 2019. By 2024, global markets will reach a strong REDACTED, for a 2019 to 2024 CAGR of REDACTED. Here, we summarize two primary application categories, whereas the full report provides breakdown for 18 total subsegments. Markets relevant to energy and water technologies comprise most of the global market, having increased from REDACTED in 2018 to REDACTED in 2019. By 2024, the market value for this segment will advance to REDACTED, for a 2019 to 2024 CAGR of REDACTED. Meanwhile, among markets for separation, chemicals, food, and pharmaceuticals, market values will advance from REDACTED in 2018 to REDACTED in 2019. The market in this segment will eventually drive forward to REDACTED in 2024, for a 2019 to 2024 CAGR of REDACTED. The full report has breakdowns for each of the applications, formfactors, and regions/countries listed previo usly.

Report Scope:

This study reviews key ion exchange material technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. The report organizes applicable technologies into segments and includes detailed market data for each category as follows –

Ion exchange material applications, 18 total.

– See bulleted list under Study Goals and Objectives at the beginning of this chapter.

Country-level splits for each of the 18 applications.

– North America.

– U.S.

– Canada.

– Europe.

– Germany.

– France.

– U.K.

– Italy.

– Rest of Europe.

– Asia-Pacific.

– China.

– Japan.

– India.

– South Korea.

– Rest of Asia-Pacific.

– Rest of World.

Global-level splits by form factor.

– Ion exchange resins and beads.

– Ion exchange membranes.

Report Includes:

– 63 tables

– An overview of the global market and technologies for ion exchange materials

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Detailed explanation of ion exchange process and overview of ion exchange materials

– Discussion on various applications of ion exchange materials in addition to water technologies such as energy generation and storage, power generation, separation and chemical technologies, food production and pharmaceutical industry

– Identification of market drivers and restraints and information on innovations and competitive landscape in ion exchange materials industry

– Briefing about R&D and market development and patent trends of the industry

– Profiles of major players in the industry, including 3M Co., DuPont, Fujifilm Membranes, Johnson Matthey, Purolite and Solvay SA

