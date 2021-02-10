Synthetic Paper Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2018–2028

The global synthetic paper shipment market should reach 490 million pounds by 2024 from 347 million pounds in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% for the period of 2019 to 2024.

Report Scope:

A few caveats are in order before explaining the scope of the report –

Likely readers of this report would include synthetic paper producers along with companies that produce printable plastic films, many of which are called converters. Other interested parties could be companies that make flexible plastic packaging films and film extruders. Tag and label producers, including those who provide pressure-sensitive products and in-mold labels, should also be interested in this report as well.

The term synthetic paper has not been universally defined because it is basically an opaque plastic film that is both printable and writeable. Most synthetic papers are either biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) or high-density polyethylene (HDPE), although there are sizable amounts made from polyesters and fewer from polystyrene and PVC.

It is essential to understand, regarding market estimates and forecasts in this report, that food/beverage packaging labels have been excluded for several reasons. First, their large volume of plastic films (hundreds of millions of pounds) would distort the basic synthetic paper market. This market, according to industry estimates, is in the range of billions of dollars. Secondly, most of those in the industry feel that this market segment lies outside the general definition of synthetic paper.

The report covers the following synthetic paper materials –

– Polypropylene.

– High-density polyethylene (HDPE).

– Polyester.

– Polystyrene.

– Others (predominantly Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)).

The scope of this study is global. The global market is broken down by material. Individual material type is broken down, further, by application (labels/tags and non-labels) and by geographic region: the Americas, Europe/Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

This report is organized in the following manner –

– Chapter 2: Executive Summary presents a high-level view of the synthetic paper shipment market in terms of end use.

– Chapter 3: Synthetic Paper: Evolution and Technologies presents a comprehensive view of the history of synthetic paper development. It explains the benefits and challenges associated with the synthetic paper industry. It also covers the manufacturing methods and material characteristics of synthetic paper variants. The chapter explains the salience of various parameters associated with synthetic paper evaluation.

– Chapter 4: Applications of Synthetic Paper takes a closer look at various applications in a qualitative and quantitative manner.

– Chapter 5: Regional and Material Markets dives into quantitative analysis. The chapter covers dynamics associated with individual geographic regions and applications in the context of materials markets.

– Chapter 6: Patent Analysis analyzes U.S. patents granted in areas that are relevant to synthetic paper.

– Chapter 7: Company Profiles provides an overview of the synthetic paper industry. The chapter also describes leading companies in the synthetic paper domain.

Report Includes:

– 36 data tables and 16 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets and technologies for synthetic paper

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024

– Coverage of cavitated and clay-coated films and multilayer lamination and coextrusion

– In-depth analysis of various printing processes, including lithographic printing, gravure printing, flexographic printing, letterpress printing and digital printing

– Overview of synthetic paper additives, such as clays, titanium dioxide, calcium carbonate, talc and silicas

– Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Hop Industries Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Taghleef Industries (TI), Transcendia and Valeron Strength Films

Summary

Synthetic paper uses petroleum-based derivatives as raw material. These derivatives, primarily resins, impart a plastic-like feel to the paper. Synthetic paper addresses many of the shortcomings of conventional paper: primarily in terms of water, tear, oil, chemical and grease resistance. With some modifications of materials and processes, synthetic paper offers superior printability versus its conventional counterpart. The introduction of micro-voids renders synthetic paper lighter than conventional paper. Synthetic paper is more durable than its conventional counterpart. At the same time, synthetic paper poses a considerable dilemma in terms of eco-friendliness. On the positive side, it reduces the pressure on conventional wood-based paper and contributes to conservation. It is widely acknowledged that deforestation prevention is a major driver of the synthetic paper industry.

On the negative side, synthetic paper employs non-biodegradable material, so its impact on the overall health of our planet is debatable. The other factor is the use of petroleum in the production of synthetic paper and the global movement towards decreasing use of petroleum and its derivatives. There are additional issues related to pricing, which will limit the application of synthetic paper to long-duration applications. Dilemmas such as these will continue to limit the adoption of synthetic paper in spite of its obvious operational benefits.

The favorable characteristics of synthetic paper open doors for its several applications that place a premium on durability. For reasons explained in the report, packaging is not considered in the purview of the report. That caveat notwithstanding, the number of existing and potential applications of synthetic paper continues to expand. Companies continue to introduce uses such as underwater scientific survey papers, wine-proof tags, door-hangers, football playbooks (and many other related uses: books used in boating, gardening and bathtubs) and maps. Additional benefits of synthetic paper include their support for targeted composition of clay and resin to alter the dyne level depending on the application requirement. Similar adjustments can be made for opacity levels, gauge thickness and UV inhibition with greater precision compared to wood pulp-based paper. Given the greater demands on paper printing in challenging environments, the drive towards increase in market size will triumph over the inhibiting factors. Synthetic paper is reported to exhibit high opacity while retaining a matte finish and bright look. It also improves the efficiency of printing by offering resistance to static charges and avoiding double feeding.

Synthetic paper is a two-tiered market comprising the initial products to replace fiber-based paper and the more recent materials, which are led by labels/tags replacing fiber-based paper versions. Paper production is segmented into a variety of categories led by printing/writing/publishing. Packaging, newsprint and tissue paper make up the remainder.

Packaging segments include shipping sacks, grocery and other bags, while printing/writing/publishing are led by uncoated free sheet and coated papers, with uncoated groundwood and bleached bristols (a type of paper) comprising the bulk of the remainder.

