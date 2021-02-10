Consumer Identity and Access Management Market- Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2028

The global consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market should grow from $16.3 billion in 2019 to $35.3 billion by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers the global CIAM solutions market; these solutions are used globally across a wide range of industries. The market is broken down by solution types, deployment types, service type, end-user industry and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each solution type, end-user industry and regional markets.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets of CIAM solutions. It explains the major market drivers of the global CIAM solutions market, current trends within the industry and regional CIAM market dynamics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, including detailed profiles of the major vendors in the CIAM industry globally.

Summary

Consumer identity and access management (CIAM) is defined as a core discipline in an organization to support digital business initiatives. It allows organizations to offer a single digital identity to their customers for immediate access to online applications and services in a secure and intuitive manner and to comply with the legislative requirements regarding data privacy and security at the same time. A digital identity is defined as the identity adopted or claimed in online space by an individual, organization, or electronic device. An ideal CIAM solution ensures a secure, seamless digital customer experience at extreme scale and performance irrespective of the channels that the customers may use

to interact with the brand.

CIAM solutions are used across a wide variety of sectors ranging from retail and banking to healthcare. Over the forecast period, the healthcare sector is estimated to be the fastest end-user vertical for applications of CIAM solutions globally. This growth is mainly because the healthcare sector is one of the most targeted sectors for cyber-attacks as healthcare organizations collect and store massive amounts of valuable personal information including highly sensitive data such as names, social security numbers, home addresses and dates of birth. To effectively tackle the rising threats of cybercrime and online fraud, healthcare providers are increasingly investing in innovative tools and systems.

