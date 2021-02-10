Digital Identity Solutions Market Is Finally Realizing Its Untapped Potential

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Digital Identity Solutions’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

NEC (Japan),Samsung SDS (United Kingdom),Thales Group(France),GBG (United Kingdom),Telus (Canada),IDEMIA (France),Tessi (France),ForgeRock (United States),Jumio (United States),Refinitiv (United Kingdon),Duo Security (Cisco) (United States)

Digital identity management solutions evolved from passwords to biometric authentication, such as fingerprint, facial recognition, retina or eye scan, handprint, and voice recognition. Digital Identity Solution help in replacing outdated point solutions with a single identity platform that supports the tools of the modern digital era, Reduce cost and complexity of identity operations while improving the overall security posture of your organization and advantage of the flexibility and pricing benefits of the new era of SaaS-delivered solutions

Market Segmentation

by Type (Biometrics, Non-biometrics), Application (Bank, Retail and Commerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Energy and Utility, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Energy and Utility, Others), Authentication Type (Single-factor authentication, Multi-factor authentication) Market Concentration Insights:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increased Focus to Enhance End to End Customer Experience

Wide Adoption of Authentication Across Verticals

Market Growth Drivers: Rising Identity and Authentication Frauds

Integration of Biometrics in Smartphones

Restraints: Higher Cost Involved in Deploying Digital Identity Solutions

Lack of Information Security of Consumer Data

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Digital Identity Solutions Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Digital Identity Solutions Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Digital Identity Solutions Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Digital Identity Solutions Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

