Construction software Market Next Big Thing | Biggest Opportunity Of 2020

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Construction software' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Procore Technologies, Inc (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),UDA Technologies (United States),Viewpoint Inc. (A Trimble Inc. Company) (United States),Buildertrend (United States),CMiC (Canada),Sage Software (United States),Co-construct (United States),e-Builder Inc. (United States),Yonyou (China),Jonas Construction Software Inc. (Canada),Dongying Jinshi Software Co., Ltd. (China)



Construction software, a collection of programs, processes and information, is a tool used by professionals to simplify project related to construction. It is used to perform numerous tasks within building or infrastructure as a means of growing efficiency, productivity and competitiveness. Huge investment in the construction sector and the adoption of the new business model is the major driving agents in the growth of the very market globally.

Market Segmentation

by Type (PC-Based Software, Mobile-Based Software, Cloud-Based Software), Application (Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Residential Construction), End Users (General Contractors, Building Owners, Independent Construction Managers, Architects and Designers), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Other), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based) Market Concentration Insights:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rapid Adoption of Cloud-Based Construction Software

Market Growth Drivers: Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development Globally

The Advent of Smart Cities Projects across the World Especially in Emerging Economies such as India, China, Brazil

Restraints: Threat from Low-Cost Service Providers

Lack of Awareness and Low Adoption Rate in Underdeveloped and Developing Nations

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Construction software Market various segments and emerging territory.

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Construction software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Construction software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

