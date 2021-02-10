Connected Device Analytics Market: Explosive Growth Seen Ahead Amids Rising Demand

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Connected Device Analytics’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),IBM (United States),SAP SE (Germany),PTC Inc. (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Google LLC (United States),Adobe Inc. (United States),Teradata Corporation (United States),CUJO AI (United States),Cloudera, Inc. (United States),Splunk Inc. (United States)
Connected device analytics is the platform where the data is provided about the IoT based or web-connected devices, it includes the information about the device, network, technical errors, its working status, and other custom properties. It helps in managing the security data, asset management, remote monitoring, energy management, predictive maintenance, etc. that helps connected devices in operating properly and find the errors.
Market Segmentation
by Application (Security and Emergency Management, Remote Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management, Inventory Management, Energy Management, Others), Components (Service, Solution), Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Retail and eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government, Defense, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise) Market Concentration Insights:
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Emerging Consumption of Connected Device Analytics for the Security and Remote Monitoring
Market Growth Drivers: The Demand for Collecting the Data form the Connected Device
Need for Managing the Data Storage and Providing Efficiency
Restraints: The requirement of Skilled Professionals for managing the Connected Device Analytics
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from Table of Contents
Connected Device Analytics Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Connected Device Analytics Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
………………….continued
This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Connected Device Analytics Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.
Key Strategic Developments in Connected Device Analytics Market:
The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.
