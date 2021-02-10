CBD Beverages Market Current Trends and Future Estimations (2019–2029)

CBD Beverages Market: Overview

The health offerings imparted by cannabidiol (CBD) such as nausea relief, enhanced sleep, stress reduction, and decrease in inflammation may bring expansive growth opportunities for the global CBD beverages market across the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Promising results from various clinical trials have gained useful insights regarding the use of CBD for diverse health benefits. This aspect has led to extensive consumer interest, thus proving to be a major factor for the growth of the CBD beverages market.

This report on the global CBD beverages market offers useful insights into diverse parameters such as competitive scenario, latest trends, and the regional landscape. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the different regulations about the authorization of CBD beverages across various regions. It also covers the changing dynamics of the CBD beverages market due to the COVID-29 pandemic.

CBD Beverages Market: Competitive Insights

The proliferation of CBD beverages as a trend may bring numerous growth opportunities for the manufacturers in the CBD beverages market. The CBD beverages market is highly competitive with many players in the fray for reaching the top position. Many top-ranking beverage companies are investing large sums in the CBD beverages market due to the growth potential. This aspect will give numerous opportunities for the rise in the growth of the CBD beverages market.

Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships form the crux of the growth of the CBD beverages market. These activities help the players in the CBD beverages market to strengthen their foothold and establish influence over other players. Various new entrants in the market are also acquired by key players in the CBD beverages market to avoid competition.

Some well-entrenched participants in the CBD beverages market are New Age Beverages Corporation, American Premium Water, CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Phivida Holdings, Tilray Inc., Heineken, CannTrust Holdings, Canopy Growth Corporation, Molson Coors Brewing, and Cannara Biotech Inc.

CBD Beverages Market: Recent Product Launches

Novel startups are trickling across the CBD beverages market with new products and great ventures. Such launches bring exponential potential for the growth of the CBD beverages market. Some of the recent product launches are as follows:

WUNDER, a California-based company recently launched a range of cannabis-infused, all-natural, canned beverages with flavors like Lemon Ginger Lift, Blood Orange Bliss, and Watermelon Wave

Royalty Spirits introduced CBD-infused mixers over a month ago

Young Master, a Hong Kong-based brewery launched a novel range of beers called ‘HEA’ that’s infused with pure CBD isolate; it has earlier launched the first local CBD beer

Doña Sofía recently introduced the UK’s first CBD-added ready-to-drink cocktails

CBD Beverages Market: Key Trends

The CBD beverages market may bank greatly on the properties of CBD to treat various diseases and disorders such as anxiety, epilepsy, central nervous system disease, and many more. The COVID-19 lockdown has led a considerable populace to stay at home. This is allowing individuals to concentrate on their health and wellness. Therefore, this aspect may bring numerous growth opportunities for the CBD beverages market.

The growing preference of consumers toward natural products may assist the growth of the CBD beverages market. However, stringent regulations across numerous countries regarding the consumption of CBD may hinder the growth of the CBD beverages market greatly.

CBD Beverages Market: Regional Perspective

The CBD beverages market is geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America may garner exponential growth across the forecast period of 2019-2029 as CBD is legalized in many parts of the region. States such as California, Utah, Colorado, and others have the permission for growing and marketing of CBD-based products. Therefore, this aspect can bring tremendous growth opportunities for the CBD beverages market.

Europe may also bring significant growth prospects for the CBD beverages market due to the legalization process gaining momentum across numerous countries.

