Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Size, Demand, Analysis, On-Going Trends, Status, Forecast 2030 | Geratherm Medical, Vive Health, Braun

Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market accounted for over approximately US$ 649 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 %from 2020 to 2030.

The growth of the non-contact infrared thermometer market can be attributed to several factors, such as urbanization, emerging economies, and awareness among people regarding the spread of infectious diseases through contact. The growth in the geriatric population and prevalence of infectious diseases are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the non-contact infrared thermometer market. Furthermore, the ability of these thermometers to measure temperatures accurately from a distance, growing awareness among doctors &patients regarding advanced technologies, and the increasing adoption of home healthcare products are boosting market growth. Non-contact infrared thermometers are serving as a valuable solution in the fight against COVID-19. It helps quick and safe screening of individuals suffering from fever, which is the main symptom of COVID-19. This helps to minimize cross-contamination and maximize safety during the current COVID-19 pandemic conditions.

Major Key Players of the Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market are:

HARTMANN, OMRON Corporation, Microlife Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, Vive Health, Braun, BPL Medical Technologies, Contec, THERMOMEDICS, INC., Welch Allyn, and others.

Growing awareness among people regarding infrared thermometers, life-threatening disease outbreaks, and technological advancements are driving the global non-contact infrared thermometers market. Also, the increasing spread of infections through contact with diseased people, rising healthcare expenditure, and the increasing demand for safe &quick screening methods are further adding to market growth. Moreover, the adoption of home care solutions by the geriatric population instead of hospital visits is likely to drive the demand for non-contact infrared thermometers. Infrared Cameras Inc., a Texas-based company has recently donated 235 HotSpot IR non-contact infrared thermometer to authorities in China and other countries. These are used to detect fever ,a prominent COVID-19 symptom, without physical contact with individuals. The outbreak of COVID-19 is putting the whole world on alert. Non-contact infrared thermometers are popularly used to screen fevers at primary care clinics, hospitals, and commercial buildings. It screens large cohorts as it is portable and does not cause discomfort to the individual being assessed. It does not require contact and provides instant reading making it an ideal COVID-19 risk prevention solution.

However, less disposable income and the high cost of these thermometers will restrain growth of the non-contact infrared thermometer market to a certain extent.

The Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application and region.

Major Types of Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market covered are:

Ear

Forehead

Multifunctional

Major Applications of Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market covered are:

Medical

Veterinary

The Asia Pacific non-contact infrared thermometer market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies, rapid urbanization, improving healthcare technologies, and the increasing number of infectious diseases are expected to propel the non-contact infrared thermometer market in the region. North America will account for the largest market share during the forecast. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, the ability of these thermometers to measure from a distance without having physical contact, rising geriatric population, technological advancements leading to accurate temperature measurements without contact, the availability of healthcare products, and the high demand for screening techniques facilitating quick detection of fever willd rive the non-contact infrared thermometer market in North America.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

*Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or forcompanies that do not report this information in public domain

