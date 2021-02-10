Medical Robots Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2030 – Mazor Robotics, Auris Health, Accuray

Medical robots market is estimated to be over US$ 6.0 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a 20.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

The continual growth of the medical robots market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide-scale adoption of these products. The introduction of number of medical robots has enhanced medical practice due to the advanced technologies. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on innovation and advancements in technologies. To keep up the substantial growth of the global medical robotics market, companies are raising their funds for medical robots research. For instance, Auris Health, Inc. has raised $220 Mn to support its next generation monarch robotic interventional platform. However, safety concerns over robotic surgery devices can restrain the growth of overall market.

Major Key Players of the Medical Robots Market are:

Intuitive Surgical, iRobot Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health, Accuray, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Arxium, Kirby Lester, Stereotaxis,, Titan Medical among others.

Technological Advancements:

Over the period, the evolution in innovation and technology has played a significant role in contributing to the growth of the global medical robots industry. The innovation of robotic partial nephrectomy techniques has led to increase the technical advances in the performance of partial nephrectomy surgery and improved the outcomes of nephron sparing surgery. Moreover, due to the advancements in robotic surgical methodology, patients are getting benefits such as shortened hospital stay and reduced pain after surgery. Additionally, advances in robotic colonoscopy helps to remove risks of cross infection of the colonoscope to the patient. These factors are anticipated to present a lucrative growth opportunity for the global medical robots market in the coming years.

The Medical Robots Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application and region.

Major Types of Medical Robots Market covered are:

Surgical Robotic Systems

Rehabilitation Robotic System

Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic System

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic System

Major Applications of Medical Robots Market covered are:

Laparoscopy

Orthopedic Surgery

Pharmacy Applications

Neurosurgery

Raise in Fund for Medical Robot Research:

Fundraising plays a vital role in strengthening the medical robot industry for long run survival. For instance, The University of South Alabama got approval of $1.7 Mn from the USA foundation board to purchase two new medical robots. Furthermore, CMR surgical Ltd. has raised $ 46 Mn in total from existing investors. Moreover, Japanese company called Meltin MMI has raised $18 Mn for developing new avatar robots and medical robots. Increasing R&D investments and spending is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the global medical robots market.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Medical Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Medical Robots Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Medical Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Medical Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

