3D Cell Culture Market Outlook to 2030: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

3D cell culture market is estimated to be over US$ 600.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019 to 2030. Increasing R&D investments & funding from both private and public sector in the field of cell-based research has presented a bright prospect for the growth of 3D cell culture market. Introduction of innovative new techniques has further led to wide scale application of such techniques and application of 3D cell culture FOR artificially growing biological entities.

Rising prevalence and incidences of several diseases worldwide has triggered the need for advanced R&D scenario across all sectors of biotechnology, life sciences, pharmaceuticals and research establishments. Both public and private sectors are now focusing on new innovative techniques, ideas to obtain latest breakthroughs in the field of life sciences. According to studies, it was estimated that the total spending on R&D by mid-market biotechnology companies, witnessed an increment of approximately 18% between 2015 and 2016. Growing need to address several forms of ailments has been crucial in dictating the funding and R&D spending by governmental establishments as well as major market players and other research institutes. Increasing R&D investments and spending is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the global 3D cell culture market.

Major Key Players of the 3D Cell Culture Market are:

Corning, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck & Co., Lonza, 3D Biotek, InSphero, REPROCELL USA Inc., Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., SYNTHECON, INCORPORATED and QGel SA, Lausanne, Switzerland.

Although 3D cell culture techniques ensure reduced time, better efficiency & efficacy and several other benefits, but absence of infrastructure for 3D cell culture research in laboratories and other research facilities is anticipated to hinder the growth of the 3D cell culture market.

The 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented on the basis of product Type, Application and region.

Major Product Types of 3D Cell Culture Market covered is:

Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Culture (Hydrogels/ECM Analogs, And Solid Scaffolds)

Scaffold-Free Cell Culture (Low-Adhesion Microplates, 3D Bioreactors, Hanging Drop Plates and 3D petri dishes)

Magnetic Levitation & 3D Bioprinting

Microfluidics-Based 3D Cell Culture

Major Applications of 3D Cell Culture Market covered are:

Drug Discovery & Toxicology

Cancer & Stem Cell Research

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, continuously growing economy, increasing private and public funding in the sector of R&D is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the 3D cell culture market in this region.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global 3D Cell Culture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the 3D Cell Culture Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global 3D Cell Culture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the 3D Cell Culture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Currency Used for the Study Report Beneficiary List RESEARCH METHODOLGY Research Framework Data Collection Application Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Technological Advancement Application Horizon Assessment Initiatives Assessment: Government & Private Bodies Regulatory Scenario Snapshot Global 3D Cell Culture Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Product Scaffold-based 3D Cell Culture Hydrogels/ECM Analogs Micropatterned Surfaces Solid Scaffolds Scaffold-free Cell Culture Low-adhesion Microplates 3D Bioreactors Hanging Drop Plates 3D Petri Dishes Magnetic levitation & 3D Bioprinting Microfluidics-based 3D Cell Culture Global 3D Cell Culture Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Application Drug Discovery & Toxicology Cancer & Stem Cell Research Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine Other Applications Global 3D Cell Culture Market – Analysis & Forecast, By End User Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Other End User Global 3D Cell Culture Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Region North America 3D Cell Culture Market Europe 3D Cell Culture Market Asia Pacific 3D Cell Culture Market Rest of the World (ROW) 3D Cell Culture Market COMPETETIVE LANDSCAPE Market Share Analysis (2018) Key Strategies Assessment New Product Launches Merger & Acquisitions Expansions Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships Other Strategies COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products/Services Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)* Corning Incorporated Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. Lonza 3D Biotek LLC. InSphero REPROCELL USA Inc. Nano3D Biosciences, Inc. SYNTHECON, INCORPORATED QGel SA, Lausanne, Switzerland

(*Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain) APPENDIX Questionnaire Primary Interviews Transcripts Customization Options Profile of the Author

