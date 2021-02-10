Antibiotics Market 2020 : Research In-Depth Analysis, Market Applications, Key End-Users Forecasts To 2030

Global Antibiotics Market accounted for over US$ 47 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2030.

Antibiotics, also known as antibacterial, are medications used to fight infections caused by bacteria. They treat infections by killing or decreasing the growth of bacteria. Before antibiotics, most deaths were caused by bacterial infections. Antibiotics are powerful, life-saving medications for people with certain serious infections. They can also prevent less-serious infections from becoming serious. Most antibiotics usually take 7 to 14 days to complete the cure. However, in some cases, shorter treatment duration can also work. It is advised to finish the entire antibiotic regimen in order to fully resolve infections and help prevent antibiotic resistance.

Major Key Players of the Antibiotics Market are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sandoz International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott Laboratories., Sanofi, Allergan, Janssen Global Services, LLC,and others.

The market growth of antibiotics can be attributed to factors, such as increasing incidents of infectious diseases such as diarrhea, pneumonia, malaria, tuberculosis, and others. This leads to an increased demand for antibiotics production. According to UNICEF, in 2017, diarrhea accounted for approximately 8 percent of all deaths among children under the age of 5 worldwide. Furthermore, increasing investments in R&D by major biopharmaceutical companies are also leading to market growth.

The Antibiotics Market is segmented on the basis of product Drug Class, Applications, Route of Administration, and region.

Major Drug Class of Antibiotics Market covered are:

Beta-lactams

Macrolides

Aminoglycosides

Quinolones

Major Route of Administration of Antibiotics Market covered are:

Oral

Intravenous

Major Applications of Antibiotics Market covered are:

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Other factors, such as supportive government policies, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, the U.S. government enacted the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now Act (GAIN Act) of 2012, which provides benefits to manufacturers of Qualified Infectious Disease Products (QIDPs) including 5 years of additional non patent exclusivity. Moreover, technological advancements in the development of innovative drugs by the key players will also boost market growth.

However, the development of bacterial resistance is on the rise and renders the antibiotic or its entire class ineffective, which may curb market growth to a certain extent.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Antibiotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Antibiotics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Antibiotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Antibiotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

