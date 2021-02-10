COVID-19 Diagnostics Market 2020: Research In-Depth Analysis, Manufacturers, Forecasts To 2030

COVID-19 has been one of the worst pandemics faced by humans since the Flu pandemic in 1918, which claimed the lives of 20-50 million individuals globally. The COVID-19 has brought about massive destruction of the global economy and an unprecedented loss of human life. To control the spread of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) worldwide, countries & governments have been adopting extensive testing strategies. The need for testing is more than ever now, as the COVID-19 to date has no therapeutic solution, including vaccines or drugs. The only possible way to curb the spread of the infection is to prevent further spread of the virus, and testing for COVID-19 cases is the need of the hour, asinfected cases of COVID-19 surge past 1.98 million.

The prominent players operating in the global COVID-19 diagnostics market are:

Seegene Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, altona Diagnostics GmbH, SD BIOSENSOR, Abbott, BIOMEDOMICS INC., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., Sensing Self, PTE. Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., among others.

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases are surging across the globe, scientists have been mobilizing every resource to confront, delay, and stop its spread. The importance of diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is currently of colossal importance to help treat, isolate, or hospitalize infected people. Aggressive testing strategies are being adopted by governments around the globe to diminish the effect of this pandemic. For instance, South Korea, through its stringent diagnostic testing protocols, has managed to limit the spread of the virus, without following any aggressive lockdown strategies, unlike other countries such as India, Italy, U.S., the U.K., and others. Countries around the globe are adopting the South Korean model of mass testing for the virus to reduce the number of new cases and ultimately stop the spread of the virus.

Continuous research on SARS-CoV-2 have presented several data regarding the virus, including its impact on the global economy. However, to date controlling the spread of the virus to a grassroot level seems extremely difficult in the near future. However, on a national level, a country’s ability to test as many people as possible is keyto containing the outbreak and finding out the true fatality rate of the disease.

The COVID-19 Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of product type, Applications, Technology, and region

Major Test Types of COVID-19 Diagnostics Market covered are:

Molecular Assays

Serologic Immunoassays

Ancillary Diagnostic Tests

Major Applications of COVID-19 Diagnostics Market covered are:

Hospitals

Public Health Labs

Private or Commercial Labs

To keep up to the demand for testing kits used for the detection of COVID-19, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies have substantially increased production capabilities. Moreover, these companies, along with research & medical institutes, and researchers & scientists worldwide, are inventing novel technologies to speed up the testing processess further. Government bodies across the globe have also taken several initiatives to fast-track the development of such products by providing necessary grants, permissions, clearances& approvals. For instance, on March 27, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted “emergency use authorization” approval to Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 test. The ID NOW COVID-19 test provides positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes and can be used for point-of-caresettings.

Research objectives:-

To study and analyze the global COVID-19 Diagnostics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

To understand the structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global COVID-19 Diagnostics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the COVID-19 Diagnostics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

