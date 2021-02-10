Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Trends, Driving Factors, Size, and Effect Factor Analysis 2020-2030

Electric vehicle charging stations market accounted for over US$ 2.3 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 34% from 2019 to 2030.

The significant growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and investments in electrification of both residential and commercial charging infrastructure by companies and government institutions. Moreover, increasing focus on development of electric infrastructure and rising concerns regarding emissions are anticipated to boost the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market further during the forecast period. Extensive R&D studies and collaborations by major companies & governments across the globe, aimed towards improving safety & precision of electric vehicle charging stations, are expected to contribute considerably to the market. For instance, in 2019, Energy Efficiency Service Ltd. (EESL) expanded its EV charging infrastructure across the national capital of India with the collaboration of South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Similarly, in April 2019, ABB launched the world’s first fully electric, autonomous, 12-meter passenger bus in Singapore. Moreover, in 2019, according to TATA ELXSI white paper report, various national bodies of the Netherlands, China, Germany, and France, among others, have funded municipalities to install charging stations in collaboration with utility bodies.

Major Key Players of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market are:

ABB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Pod Point., BP Chargemaster, CHROMA ATE INC., and Shell, among others.

Download PDF to Know the Impact of COVID-19 on “Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/267

The rising demand for electric vehicles and increasing investments made by governments across the globe to develop EV charging infrastructure is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period. These investments create opportunities for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to expand their revenue stream and geographical presence. Moreover, investments by companies for electrification are expected to fuel the growth of the EV charging station market.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is segmented on the basis of product type, Applications, Technology, and region

Major Types of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market covered are:

AC Charging Station

DC Charging Station

Major Applications of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market covered are:

Residential

Commercial

Increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution, greenhouse gas, and the extensive use of renewable energy have led to the rising demand for alternatives transport solutions. Electric vehicles are eco-friendly and helps in reducing air pollution, thus leading to better air quality and fewer health problems. Moreover, electric vehicles are quieter than petrol/diesel vehicles, which ultimately reduces chances of noise pollution. Furthermore, EVs are cheaper to maintain as they have fewer moving parts as compared to conventional petrol/diesel vehicles that are composed of expensive exhaust systems, starter motors, fuel injection systems, and several other parts. All these factors are expected to propel the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years.

Research objectives:-

To study and analyze the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

To understand the structure of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Application Horizon Assessment Technological Advancements GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY CHARGING TYPE AC Charging Station DC Charging Station GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY CHARGING LEVEL Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Residential Commercial GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Rest of the World (ROW) Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2018) Key Strategies Assessment New Product Launches Merger & Acquisitions Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships Expansions Other Strategies COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, Recent Developments)* ABB Ltd. Robert Bosch GmbH Siemens AG Pod Point. BP Chargemaster CHROMA ATE INC. Shell Schaffner Holdings AG Schneider Electric SE Tesla. *Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/267

About Us

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is a 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovations to address worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates consumer study in more than 100 countries, providing a tactical approach to drive sustained business growth. We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that will help you to overcome complexities and stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence, we unfold contingencies for our clients in the evolving world of technology, mega-trends, and industry convergence. We inspire our clients to empower and shape their businesses and to build world-class products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com