Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market is estimated to account for over US$ 29.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of the ADAS market can be attributed to several factors such as the growing trend for autonomous & semi-autonomous vehicles coupled with the rising need for passenger comfort. The growing demand for safe, efficient, & convenient driving experiences is further contributing to the market growth of ADAS.

Some of the prominent players in the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market include:

Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Technologies, Continental AG, Valeo, NVIDIA Corporation, Magna International Inc., HYUNDAI MOBIS, and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, among others

Get sample copy of “Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/239

The increasing inclination of consumers toward safety applications that protect drivers and reduces accident risks is fueling the demand for ADAS-based vehicles globally. ADAS systems are equipped with radio communication devices that send messages conveying information about vehicles approaching or following such as their speeds, the sizes, and brake status. It also sends such information to other vehicles that have ADAS systems installed. The innovation of this type of system is helpful in improving passenger experience and comfort and assisting better situational awareness and control to make driving easier and safer. About 90% of road accidents occur due to human errors and ADAS technology will prove to be helpful to prevent these.

The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market is segmented on the basis of product type, Applications, Technology, and region

Major Types of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market covered are:

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Cross-Traffic Alert (CTA)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Major Applications of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market covered are:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Buses, and Trucks

Technological advancements in ADAS have played a vital role in market growth. Many different technologies are being integrated with ADAS to monitor the surroundings of vehicles using inputs from multiple sources, such as automotive imaging, LiDAR, radar, V2X (vehicle-to-everything communication), image processing, computer vision, and in-car networking. Companies are enhancing the features and technology implementations in their vehicles to reduce casualty even further. This will open new opportunities and growth avenues for the market.

Research objectives:-

To study and analyze the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

To understand the structure of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size

2.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System(ADAS) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Revenue by Product

4.3 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/239

About Us

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is a 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovations to address worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates consumer study in more than 100 countries, providing a tactical approach to drive sustained business growth. We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that will help you to overcome complexities and stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence, we unfold contingencies for our clients in the evolving world of technology, mega-trends, and industry convergence. We inspire our clients to empower and shape their businesses and to build world-class products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com