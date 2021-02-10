Virus Filtration Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.1% and Forecast to 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Virus Filtration Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global virus filtration market is estimated to be over US$ 1,200 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2030.

The continual increasing adoption of biopharmaceuticals, namely biologics and other biotherapeutics has presented a bright prospect for the growth of virus filtration market. Increasing funding for R&D has further led to wide scale adoption of these filtration products for clearance of virus.

Major Players in the Virus Filtration Market:

The prominent players in the global virus filtration market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., General Electric, Charles River, PendoTECH, Danaher, Lonza and Medical Respiratory Devices among others

Growth of Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries:

Increasing preference for biopharmaceuticals and other forms of biotherapeutics have been crucial in governing the extensive growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In India, the biopharmaceutical sector accounted for the highest share, approximately around 64% of the entire biotechnology industry. Similarly, in the year 2016, the Indian biotechnology industry witnessed a staggering YoY growth of 57.14%. Growing preference for biopharmaceuticals owing to benefits has been pivotal in complementing the growth of these industries. Growth of these industries is anticipated to substantially contribute to the growth of virus filtration market, as these products are extensively used in these industries to obtain contamination free products and laboratories.

Increasing Investments in R&D:

Rising prevalence and incidences of several diseases worldwide has triggered the need for advanced R&D scenario across all sectors of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and research establishments. Both public and private sectors are now focusing on new innovative techniques, and ideas to obtain latest medical breakthroughs. According to studies, it was estimated that the total spending on R&D by mid-market biotechnology companies, witnessed an increment of approximately 18% between 2015 and 2016. Growing need to address several forms of ailments has been crucial in dictating the funding and R&D spending by governmental establishments as well as major market players and other research institutes. Increasing R&D investments and spending is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the global virus filtration market.

Stringent Rules and Regulations to Restrain the Market:

To assure safety against virus and other contaminants strict rules and regulations are followed at various stages during manufacturing & production of biotheraputics, drugs and other medication. Moreover, contamination by adventitious viruses and endogenous cell line viruses in manufacturing & production of drugs are a major source of concern for quality and integrity of products. Regulatory authorities play a vital role in determining the quality of laboratory conditions as well as products. These regulations and guidelines enable companies to follow a strict protocol and avoid any contamination related to virus. Hence, limiting the use of virus filtration products & services and restraining the extensive growth of the market during the forecast period

Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market:

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, continuously growing economy, and increasing burden of chronic diseases is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the v virus filtration market in this region. Furthermore, improving research facilities, coupled with increasing R&D expenditures in the region is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Virus Filtration consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Virus Filtration market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Virus Filtration manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Virus Filtration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

