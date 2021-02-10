Ransomware Protection Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2027

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Ransomware Protection’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Ransomware is malicious software that infects the victim’s computer and displays messages demanding a fee to be paid in order for the victim’s system to work again. These ransomware keeps on innovating and upgrading. In April 2020, IT managed services firm Cognizant suffered a ransomware attack purportedly conducted by threat actors behind Maze ransomware, according to a report by BleepingComputer. Ransomware protection software uses a behavior-based detection that guarantees users for any strains of ransomware will be detected. This software ensures that the process of system restoration is proper and secured.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Standalone anti-ransomware software, Secure web gateways), Application (Network protection, Endpoint protection, Email protection, Database protection, Web protection), Vertical (Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Education, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Others), Enterprise (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Service (Managed Services, Professional Services), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premises), Solution (Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Secure Web Gateways, Application Control, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence, Others) Market Concentration Insights:

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Advent of Crypto-Currencies for Ransom Payments

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Number of Phishing Attacks and Targeted Security Breaches

Emergence of Ransomware-As-A-Service Model

Restraints: Availability of Free Endpoint Security Solutions for Ransomware Protection

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information and to get better understanding of how stats related to market sizing and share relates, the study is started with market overview and further detailed commentary is highlighted on changing market dynamics that includes Influencing trends by regions, growth drivers, open opportunities and gaps and roadblocks or restraints and challenges that industry players are facing. Furthermore, Market Factor Analysis gives insights on how various regulatory, economic factors and policy action are factored in the past and future growth scenarios by various business segments and applications. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players.

When it comes to granularity of quantitative data, the market sizing and estimates in dollar term and sales volume are laid from 2015 to 2025 covering major geographic regions of your interest further broken down by product type and by end use application.

Table of Content

Global Ransomware Protection Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Ransomware Protection Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis, Local Reforms etc)

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Revenue (Value) , Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2014-2025)

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application (2014-2025)

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Benchmarking (2019)

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

