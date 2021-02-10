Methotrexate Market Overview, Global Analysis Market Size, Share, Top Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2030

Methotrexate is a folate derivative that functions to inhibit enzymes associated with nucleotide synthesis. It belongs to the class of anti-metabolites. The inhibition curbs the inflammatory reactions and cell divisions. Methotrexate is used for the treatment of arthritis, psoriasis and cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 2.09 million people are affected by breast cancer and over 1.08 million individuals are affected with Skin cancer (non-melanoma), in 2018. Over 6.27 million individuals died due to breast cancer in 2018.

The anti-inflammatory effects of methotrexate are beneficial in curbing arthritis the neoplastic cell growth and multiplication of cancers such as breast cancer and non- Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It is available as oral composition and as injectable. The oral formulation is indicated for pediatric polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The injectable formulation is used for severe active rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and severe psoriasis. It is available as generic form as Rasuvo®, Otrexup™, Rheumatrex® and Trexall™ The global methotrexate market is expected to leverage further due to the surging cases of cancer and arthritis.

Coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted the methotrexate production and sales, due to the massively imposed global lockdown, which shut down several factories and industries. Leading to the shortage of API for the methotrexate production and also halted its import-export. Methotrexate has been associated with some adverse effects in relation to Coronavirus infection. However, the methotrexate market is not affected in long term by the pandemic, with the reopening of the industries.

Methotrexate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The surging cases of cancers and arthritis, along with the demand of methotrexate for their treatment are driving the growth of the global methotrexate market. It is the first line of treatment given to cancer patients, also used in combinational therapy. In Japan, methotrexate is being given as first-line therapy. Methotrexate is also used for cancer and psoriasis, wherein it retards the growth of the cells, and it impacts the immune system to treat arthritis. The growth of the market is restrained by the adverse effects caused by methotrexate such as dizziness, hair loss, headache and others. Also, the high dose of methotrexate is associated with reduced renal function, significant morbidity and treatment delays. There is a stiff competition in the same domain of treatment by other drug or molecules such as Although, the global methotrexate market is expected to leverage further with the increasing prevalence of cancer, arthritis and its surging usage in the treatment of these diseases.

Methotrexate Market: Segmentation

The global methotrexate market is segmented into formulation, indication, end-user and region.

By formulation, the global methotrexate market is further segmented into:

Injectable

Oral

By indication, the global methotrexate market is further segmented into:

Cancer

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

By end user, the global methotrexate market is further segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Others

Methotrexate Market: Overview

The global methotrexate market is expected to grow further with its increasing application in the treatment of cancer and arthritis. By formulation, the injectable is expected to rule the segment owing to their higher efficacy than the oral methotrexate. By indication, cancer is expected to rule the segment owing to the higher usage of methotrexate in the cancer treatment than in arthritis or psoriasis. By end-user, the hospital is expected to rule the segment due to its advanced facility, high expenses of treatment and prescription.

Methotrexate Market: Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global methotrexate market owing to the high prevalence of cancer, high psoriasis and arthritis, and the presence of key players. Europe holds the second largest market of methotrexate with its huge patient base, advanced healthcare infrastructure and expenses. Asia Pacific methotrexate market is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to the giant patient pool, advancing research and healthcare infrastructure, along with the growing awareness. Latin America methotrexate market is expected to grow gradually with the increasing awareness and progressing healthcare infrastructure. The Middle East & Africa methotrexate market is anticipated to be least lucrative owing to its laggard healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness.

Methotrexate Market: Key Players

The key players of the global methotrexate market include Teva Pharmaceutical, Inc., LGM Pharma, DAVA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Roxane Laboratories Inc., Sanofi and others.

