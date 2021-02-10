Global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market 2021 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Arcor Group (Argentina), Cloetta AB (Sweden), Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd. (Australia), Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Lotte Confectionery (South Korea), etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) industry. Growth of the overall Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Arcor Group (Argentina)

Cloetta AB (Sweden)

Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Lotte Confectionery (South Korea)

Mars

Incorporated (USA)

The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (USA)

Meiji Holdings Company

Ltd. (Japan)

Mondelez International

Inc. (USA)

Peppersmith (UK)

Perfetti Van Melle (Italy)

The Hershey Company (USA)

ZED Candy (Ireland)

,. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market is segmented into

Chewing Gum

Bubble Gum

, Based on Application Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market is segmented into

Food

Healthcare

Surgery

Others