Biologic and Medical Imaging Reagents Market size receive overwhelming hike in Revenues size 2022

The global market for biological imaging reagents was valued at $13.2 billion in 2016. This market will grow from $14.4 billion in 2017 to nearly $23.9 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

Topics covered in this report include:

– Fluorescent dyes and probes.

– Fluorescent proteins.

– Nanoparticles, including quantum dots.

– Supermolecules.

– Imaging radiopharmaceuticals.

– Contrast reagents for X-ray/CT, MRI and ultrasound.

Topics not covered in this report include:

– Nanotechnology.

– Drug delivery.

– Coatings.

– Supramolecular chemistry.

– Imaging instruments and software.

The scope of the study includes the biological imaging reagents that are already commercialized or likely to be commercialized within the next five years. Fluorescent probes and dyes; imaging nanomaterials (including quantum dots and other nanoparticles); fluorescent proteins; contrast reagents for MRI, X-ray and ultrasound; and imaging radiopharmaceuticals are studied. Both the in vivo and in vitro market segments are included. Each technology is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and forecast growth from 2017 through 2022. Technology status and market driving forces are also discussed.

BCC Research examines imaging reagent producers and the industry structure in specialized segments of the industry. We also review industry alliances and acquisitions, and the use of biological imaging reagents in key diagnostics and research and development (R&D) tools platforms, including microarrays, lab-on-a-chip devices, DNA sequencing, PCR and cellular analysis. The markets for novel biological imaging reagent applications, including targeted multifunctional and hybrid therapeutic reagents, are analyzed, and the main companies in these fields are highlighted.

Report Includes:

– 32 data tables and 76 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for biologic and medical imaging reagents

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– A comprehensive analysis of imaging techniques as an important tool in medical diagnostic procedures

– Coverage of current and future strategies within the medical imaging technology market

– A look at classifications, comparisons, advantages, and disadvantages of these types of diagnostic methods

– A detailed analysis of the industry structure

– Profiles of major players in the industry

Summary

Biological imaging reagents play a fundamental role in today’s medical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Optical imaging reagents allow life sciences researchers and drug developers to visualize and detect biological processes at the molecular level and to perform key genomics, proteomics and cellular analysis assays. Nuclear and contrast reagents provide important diagnostic information to physicians, enabling the early detection and treatment of disease conditions in

cardiology, neurology and oncology.

The strategic importance of biological imaging reagents in life sciences was recognized in 2008 with the awarding of the 2008 Nobel Prize in chemistry to Asamu Shimomura (Japan), Martin Chalfie and Roger Tsien (United States) for their research on green fluorescent proteins (GFPs). GFPs are an important class of biological imaging reagents that are widely used in proteomics and cellular analysis.

The global market for biological imaging reagents is primarily driven by advancements in biomarker technology in medical diagnostics. Biomarkers have tremendous potential to impact the success rates of clinical trials, drug development and medical diagnosis. However, lack of standardization has always been a major challenge in biomarker diagnosis. Moreover, in working toward establishing interoperability among clinical systems, the demand for automated image quantification and integration of clinical and image data has emerged. Thus, the continuous developments in quantitative imaging biomarkers (QIBs) had created the need for standards as the images acquired are not uniform and there can be differences in interpretation at different levels. Image-based assessment of treatment responses can be highly variable, depending on the make and model of the imaging equipment used and how the images were acquired, processed and the guidelines by which they were interpreted. For example, if a cancer patient has a positron emission tomography (PET) scan done at one hospital using one type of scanner and procedures, and two months after treatment has a PET scan on a different scanner or with

different procedures, the measurements from the two scans might not be comparable.

To address this issue, the Radiological Society of North America has established the Quantitative Imaging Biomarker Alliance (QIBA), which aims to improve the value and practicality of quantitative imaging biomarkers by reducing variability across devices and time. Currently, QIBA standards have been established for two standardized profiles, which include accurate and reproducible 18Ffluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) PET/CT measurements; and CT tumor volume measurements. This will improve the reliability of cancer imaging studies and is considered a major positive trend in the global market for biological imaging reagents. The global biological imaging market is expected to reach nearly $23.9 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Imaging reagents consist of a diverse class of technologies. Fluorescent probes and dyes cover a significant part of the imaging reagents industry. Furthermore, fluorescent proteins; nanoparticles; fullerene and dendrimer supermolecules; magnetic resonance imaging; ultrasound and X-ray contrast reagents; and imaging radiopharmaceuticals are also important reagents.

