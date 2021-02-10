Healthcare Analytics Market Pegged for Robust Expansion during 2022

The global market for healthcare analytics reached $6.2 billion in 2016. This market should reach nearly $7.2 billion in 2017 and $14.9 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.

This research report categorizes the healthcare analytics market by type, application, component, end user and delivery model. Applications include financial, clinical, operational and administrative and population health analytics. Components include services, software and hardware. Delivery includes on premise and on demand delivery models. End users include payers, providers and others.

The financial analytics are provided for claims processing; revenue cycle management (RCM); payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA); risk adjustment; and risk assessment. Clinical analytics is provided for quality improvement and clinical benchmarking; clinical decision support; regulatory reporting and compliance; comparative analytics and comparative effectiveness; and performance measurement. Operation and administrative analytics are provided for supply chain analytics, workforce analytics and strategic analytics.

Global healthcare is currently in a very crucial phase of transformation. There is mounting pressure to reduce costs, improve quality and satisfy customers as it has been moving from a provider-driven model to a consumer-driven model. At the same time, the growing aging populations, increasing chronic conditions and rising awareness about healthcare is steering the demand for consumer-driven healthcare services. These factors are, in turn, generating demand for healthcare analytic tools to meet high expectations. Healthcare analytics is a growing force in the global healthcare IT market and a major sector driving the entire healthcare IT industry.

Healthcare analytics is the next step in following the inception of electronic medical records (EMRs) and electronic health records (EHRs) to facilitate the meaningful use of data. The market for healthcare analytics is estimated to reach a value of nearly $6.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% to nearly $14.9 billion by 2022.

The market for healthcare analytics is highly fragmented with many large and small players. Major players in the market are Oracle (U.S.), IBM (U.S.) and Verisk (U.S.), among others. Business analytics accounted for the largest share of the market for healthcare analytics in 2015 at 70%.

The clinical analytics market is expected to reach $6.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.7%. The highest growth is projected to come from clinical analytics as greater emphasis has recently been placed on this segment than in previous years. With the use of predictive analytics, population analytics and clinical analytics are expected to be the driving forces of the market for healthcare analytics.

Other major drivers of the market for healthcare analytics are U.S. government initiatives. The United States is a major market in terms of value and is driving the market for healthcare analytics with the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and reimbursements. In today’s world, technology is changing rapidly, while innovations are continually being discovered, and they are having a positive impact on the healthcare analytics market. With margin pressures increasing worldwide, analytics are looked upon as a tool to reduce costs. Payer-provider convergence and rising healthcare costs, along with the other market drivers, are creating many opportunities that are boosting the healthcare analytics market. These factors include EHRs increasing data volumes, the rising importance of value-based medicine due to peer pressure, health information exchange (HIE), easy-to-handle big data, emergency care and preventive care, time and cost savings, data clarity, and transparency and fraud detection.

The market is challenged by restraints such as a lack of uniformity in healthcare data, resistance to an ITbased approach by medical professionals, operational gap between payer and provider front, financial constraints, ensuring patient confidentiality and traditional techniques.

